Biden cancels another $4.28 billion in U.S. student loans

(Reuters) - The Biden administration on Friday canceled another $4.28 billion in student debt for nearly 55,000 public service workers, the U.S. Department of Education said in a statement.

Friday's action brings the total public service student loans forgiven to about $78 billion for nearly 1.1 million workers, the department said.

The White House said separately that this brings the total number of all individuals who have been approved for student debt relief under President Joe Biden to nearly 5 million people.

The actions are a part of Biden's effort to fulfil his 2020 campaign pledge to deliver debt relief to millions of Americans before he leaves office in January.

(Reporting by Angela Christy in Bengaluru; Editing by Ros Russell)