Biden was clear - so why is Israel defying its closest ally again?
The US president could not have been clearer.
The US president could not have been clearer.
Wondering why Taylor Swift has skipped Travis Kelce’s latest Chiefs games? Sources reveal she has two very good reasons.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton warned of an October surprise that will “distort and pervert” Vice President Harris. “There will be concerted efforts to distort and pervert Kamala Harris, who she is, what she stands for, what she’s done,” Clinton said during an interview with “Firing Line” host Margaret Hoover. She pointed to the…
It didn’t take much to unravel this one.
Hours before Prince Harry took to the stage Monday night as the star of the WellChild Awards, his most prestigious remaining U.K. charity commitment, his brother released his “monthly rewind.”It was a move that friends of Prince William denied was intended to overshadow his brother but said may have unintentionally illustrated the differences in their working lives.The Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media accounts typically release a “monthly rewind” as a recap of each month. However, they
The hosts see only one solution.
A CNN panel went wildly off the rails Monday night as one of the guests angrily chastised Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), accusing the congressman of lying on air.Keith Boykin, a former White House aide to Bill Clinton, clashed with Donalds on NewsNight With Abby Phillip, alleging that Donalds was making false claims about crime increasing under President Joe Biden. The pair started trading barbs after watching a clip of Donald Trump calling for “one rough hour” to end crime.Phillip asked Donalds if
The former president only cares about one thing in a crisis, said the conservative lawyer.
This ophthalmologist warns that it “could affect your vision permanently.”
The 43-foot-tall installation disappeared days after it was first erected
“I’ve known him for a long time,” said David Frum.
‘After months of feeling the type of sorrow that comes from the death of a loved one, it dawned on me that I’ve been grieving the loss of my dad to Trump. I cannot bear to lose our country to him too,’ the former mayor’s daughter wrote
It's been six years since Pauley Perrette left NCIS and four since she retired from acting, and the 55-year-old tells HELLO! why she will "never again" return to the screen.
Former President Donald Trump said Monday that he’s getting billionaire and newly minted MAGA backer Elon Musk to send Starlink satellite terminals to areas reeling from the devastation left by Hurricane Helene—something the White House and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said was already happening.Speaking at an event in Valdosta, Georgia, Trump said he “just spoke to Elon” after people in the region asked him if it would be possible to sort out a connection to Starlink, which operat
"There's nothing but loud bars playing sh*tty music and groups of girls doing pedal bars for bachelorette parties."
An unexpected guest joined the former president on stage in Wisconsin
The former president seemed out of touch as he tried to describe a basic feature of any smartphone.
An irate, bumbling former president Donald Trump posted an indignant broadside Sunday asserting that Vice President Kamala Harris should be impeached, prosecuted, or both over U.S. immigration policy.But his withering attack made reference to data released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) which, according to the Department of Homeland Security, is being “misinterpreted.”The oft-misleading, oft-misinformed Republican nominee for president, taking to his Truth Social site, also bl
ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump escalated his personal attacks on his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, on Sunday by repeating an insult that she was “mentally impaired” while also saying she should be “impeached and prosecuted."
The new arrival means Sienna Elizabeth, born in September 2021, will be a big sister
The 'Arrested Development' star has officially bid adieu to his grizzly facial hair