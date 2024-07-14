After shooting at Pa. Trump rally, Biden calls political violence 'sick' and to 'condemn it'

President Biden said he has been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump's rally in Western Pennsylvania today in which two people were shot, including one spectator killed, and the former president was rushed offstage by Secret Service. Biden called political violence "sick" and said "everyone must condemn it."

Video Transcript

I've been thoroughly briefed by all the agencies in the federal government as the situation based on what we know.

Now, I have tried to get a hold of Donald.

Uh he's with his doctors.

Uh They apparently he's doing well.

I plan on talking to them shortly.

I hope when I get back to the uh telephone, look, there's no place in America for this kind of violence.

It's sick, it's sick.

It's one of the reasons why we have to unite this country.

We cannot allow for this to be happening.

We cannot be like this.

We cannot condone this.

And so, and I wanna thank the secret service and all the agency, including the state agencies that have been engaged in making sure that the people who and we have more detail to come relative to other injure other people may be injured in the audience.

I don't have all that detail.

We'll make that available to you.

I may be able to come back a little later tonight, but we'll put out a statement if we don't, if I'm not able to give, if we, if it's not convenient for you all.

But the bottom line is that the Trump rally is a rally that he should have been able to, can be conducted peacefully without any problem.

But the idea, the idea that there's political violence or violence in America, like this is just unheard of, it's just not appropriate.

I mean, everybody, everybody must condemn it.

Everybody, I'll keep you informed.

And if I am able to speak to the, to Donald, I'll, I'll let you know that as well.

But so far it appears he's doing well.

Number one, number two, that there's thoroughly investigating what happened to anyone else in the audience.

I have, we have some reports but not final reports and every agency in the federal government, I'll be, and I'm going back to, to my phone to speak with the federal agencies that are being put together again to give me an updated briefing.

If anything happened, they learn any more in the last couple of hours.

So, thank you very much.

And I hope I get to speak to him tonight and I'll get back to you if I do.

Ok, I don't know enough to.

I, I have, I have, I have an opinion but I don't have any facts.

So I wanna make sure we have all the facts before I make some comment.

Any more comments.

Thank you.