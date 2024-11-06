Biden congratulates Trump in phone call, invites him to meeting at White House

President Joe Biden spoke to former President Donald Trump on the phone Wednesday to congratulate him on winning the presidency, the White House said in a statement.

"President Biden expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and emphasized the importance of working to bring the country together," the White House said.

Biden invited Trump to meet with him at the White House, the statement said.

Biden also spoke to Vice President Kamala Harris on the phone Wednesday to congratulate her on "her historic campaign," the White House said.

Trump and Harris also spoke by phone on Wednesday, according to the Trump campaign.

Harris will speak to the nation on Wednesday afternoon while Biden plans to make an address on Thursday.

Harris' defeat came as Trump clinched wins in the swing states of Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin overnight. Trump went on to win another swing state, Michigan, on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

