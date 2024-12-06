Biden could give Anthony Fauci ‘preemptive pardon’ to protect him from Trump

Tony Diver
·3 min read
Anthony Fauci
Anthony Fauci was criticised by Republicans for supporting lockdown measures - Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg

Joe Biden’s team is considering a raft of “preemptive pardons” to protect his allies from prosecutions by Donald Trump.

The US president’s staff are considering “pardoning” Anthony Fauci, the former head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with Liz Cheney and Adam Schiff.

The Biden administration is concerned that some Democrats and allies will be targeted by Kash Patel, Mr Trump’s choice to lead the FBI who has said he intends to pursue the president-elect’s critics.

Mr Fauci, who led the CDC during the Covid-19 pandemic, has been criticised by Republicans for supporting lockdown measures and opposing the lab leak theory of coronavirus’s origin.

This week, a report by a congressional committee on Covid found that a lab accident in China was the most likely cause of the outbreak, contradicting Mr Fauci’s view during the pandemic.

Joe Biden
Joe Biden provoked outrage on Sunday by announcing he would pardon Hunter, his son

Pardoning allies before any charges are brought would be a highly unusual step, which some in Mr Biden’s office believe is justified by Mr Trump’s plans for a “vengeance” presidency. The suggestion was first reported by Politico.

The outlet said that others on the list of possible targets included Liz Cheney, a former congresswoman and daughter of the Republican vice-president Dick Cheney.

Ms Cheney abandoned her party to publicly support Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential race. Mr Trump has said she “should go to jail” for her role in a congressional investigation into his involvement in the Capitol riots on Jan 6 2021.

Adam Schiff, a Democratic politician elected as a California senator last month, has also been mooted for a possible pardon.

In response to the story, Mr Schiff said he “would urge the president not to do that”.

“I think it would seem defensive and unnecessary,” he told Politico.

Jim Clyburn, one of Mr Biden’s closest allies in the House of Representatives, suggested on Thursday that the president should also look to pardon Jack Smith – the special prosecutor appointed to oversee two cases against Mr Trump.

“Jack Smith’s name is on my list. Liz Cheney’s name is on my list,” he told CNN.

“I think that they all should be preemptively pardoned, because I think there are people who Trump may bring into this government, who will go after these people in a serious way, and there’s no need to subject them to that.”

Jack Smith
Jack Smith oversaw two cases against Donald Trump - SAUL LOEB/AFP

Mr Biden is not thought to have been involved in the discussions about preemptive pardons, which have been led by Ed Siskel, the White House counsel.

Biden pardons son Hunter

The president provoked outrage on Sunday by announcing he would pardon Hunter, his son, who is due to be sentenced in two federal cases for gun possession and tax evasion.

Mr Biden said that he believed the prosecutions were politically-motivated and would not have been brought if he was not in office.

“It is clear that Hunter was treated differently,” he said. “The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election.”

While it is common for outgoing presidents to issue pardons in their final months in office, the wide-ranging pardon given to Mr Biden’s son covers any criminality that took place over a 10-year period. It is the most expansive order of its kind since Richard Nixon was pardoned in 1974.

The president has the ability to issue unconditional pardons, which cannot be challenged by Congress or the courts. His decision to pardon his son has reignited debate about that power.

