Biden criticises Israel’s military campaign in Gaza as ‘over the top’

Joe Biden has described Israel’s military response in Gaza as “over the top” and said he is seeking a “sustained pause” in fighting that has claimed the lives of almost 28,000 Palestinians in Gaza in four months.

As international warnings mount over the dire humanitarian consequences if Israel were to launch a threatened ground offensive against the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of displaced people are sheltering, the US president delivered his most forthright criticism to date of the war’s trajectory.

“I’m of the view, as you know, that the conduct of the response in the Gaza Strip has been over the top,” he told reporters at the White House.

He said he had been pushing for a deal to normalise relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, increase humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians and pause the fighting temporarily to allow the release of hostages taken by Hamas.

“I’m pushing very hard now to deal with this hostage ceasefire,” Biden said. “There are a lot of innocent people who are starving, a lot of innocent people who are in trouble and dying, and it’s gotta stop.”

The comments mark a sharp change in language from the US president, who has historically been very supportive of Israel, including in the immediate aftermath of Hamas’s 7 October attack on southern Israel.

His remarks came as his administration issued a national security memorandum on Thursday that calls on the state department to procure written assurances from countries receiving US weapons that they will abide by international law, including the provision of humanitarian assistance.

The White House has become increasingly frustrated with statements from Israeli ministers, including the prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. It denied reports earlier this week that Biden had privately called Netanyahu “a bad fucking guy”.

Sources of friction include Israel’s resistance to winding up a war that has caused so many civilian casualties and Netanyahu’s rejection of US calls for progress towards a Palestinian state when the war is over.

The remarks, some of Biden’s sharpest public criticism to date of Netanyahu’s government, come as domestic pressure increases on him to press Israel to stop the fighting.

The US national security council spokesperson, John Kirby, said on Thursday that any assault on Rafah without due consideration of civilians would be a disaster and that “we would not support it”.

Biden was criticised for remarks during the early stages of Israel’s military campaign in which he described the death of innocent Palestinians as “the price of waging a war”.

Israel began its offensive after Hamas militants from Gaza killed 1,200 people and took 253 hostages in southern Israel on 7 October. Gaza’s health ministry says more than 27,000 Palestinians have been confirmed dead, with thousands more feared buried under rubble.

Despite bullish Israeli assessments of the progress it has made against Hamas, most recently by Netanyahu this week, US intelligence officials who briefed members of Congress suggested that Israel was not close to eliminating the group, a stated Israeli war aim.

Saudi Arabia has told the US there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is recognised based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, and Israeli “aggression” on the Gaza Strip stops, its foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. Netanyahu has ruled out the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Israeli forces bombed areas of Rafah, where more than half of Gaza’s population is sheltering, on Thursday as diplomats sought to salvage ceasefire talks after Netanyahu rejected a Hamas proposal and confirmed the Israeli military would advance on Rafah.

The strikes killed at least 13 people, including two women and five children, according to the Kuwaiti hospital, which received the bodies. At the scene of one of the strikes, residents used torches on their mobile phones as they dug through the rubble with pick axes and their bare hands.

“I wish we could collect their whole bodies instead of just pieces,” said Mohammed Abu Habib, a neighbour who witnessed the strike.

International aid organisations have warned that any major operation in Rafah, previously designated a “safe” area by Israel, would aggravate what is already a humanitarian catastrophe.

“If they aren’t killed in the fighting, Palestinian children, women and men will be at risk of dying by starvation or disease,” said Bob Kitchen of the International Rescue Committee. “There will no longer be a single ‘safe’ area for Palestinians to go to.”

Outside the hospital where bodies from the overnight strikes were brought, relatives wept as they said farewell to their loved ones. Warda Abu Warda said she felt helpless.

“Where do we go after Rafah? Do we go to the sea?” she asked.

Biden said he hoped a deal to secure the release of hostages could lead to a temporary pause in fighting that would then be extended.

He also suggested that Hamas launched the October attack to prevent a broad deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia, but added that “I have no proof.”

Explaining his response to the crisis, Biden appeared to mix up the details of his diplomatic efforts, calling the Egyptian president, Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, the leader of Mexico.

“Initially, the president of Mexico, Sisi, did not want to open up the gate to allow humanitarian material to get in, Biden said.

“I talked to him. I convinced him to open the gate. I talked to Bibi to open the gate on the Israeli side.”

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report