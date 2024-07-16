Biden defends 'mental acuity' in TV interview to quell reelection doubts

After easing attacks on Donald Trump following Saturday’s assassination attempt, President Joe Biden returned to campaign mode on Monday, defending his decision to stay in the presidential race despite calls for his withdrawal.

US President Joe Biden defended both his "mental acuity" and his rhetoric about Donald Trump Monday, in a second TV interview aimed at ending calls for him to quit his reelection bid following a disastrous debate.

The 81-year-old delivered an often combative defense of his mental and physical fitness for office during the one-on-one with broadcaster NBC, which nevertheless featured some of the word salads that have worried Democrats.

"I'm old," Biden told host Lester Holt in the interview at the White House. "But I'm only three years older than Trump, number one. And number two, my mental acuity has been pretty damn good."

He added: "I understand why people say, 'God, he's 81 years old. Whoa. What's he gonna be when he's 83 years old, 84 years?' It's a legitimate question to ask."

Biden's interview was the latest attempt by the White House to assuage growing fears over the Democrat's age and mental state following the dismal debate performance on June 27.

The sit-down was announced last week, before the assassination attempt on Republican candidate Donald Trump on Saturday -- which inevitably became a key subject of the interview.

Biden told Holt he was wrong when he recently told donors it was "time to put Trump in the bullseye" of his election campaign.

"I meant focus on him, focus on what he's doing," Biden said.

'Threat to democracy'

Biden confirmed that he would still take part in the second debate in September.



