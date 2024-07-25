Biden defends passing the torch to Harris as he gives first speech since dropping out of race

President Joe Biden told Americans he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race for the future of democracy (AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden told Americans he chose to drop out of the 2024 presidential race in order to unite the nation.

“I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation,” Biden said Wednesday in his first official address to the nation since announcing his campaign withdrawal. “That is the best way to unite our nation.”

The Oval Office address comes days after Biden announced in a letter that he would leave the presidential race and throw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris, amid mounting pressure from Democratic Party members.

Wednesday evening, the president spoke from behind his Oval Office desk and emphasized the importance of Americans deciding the future of the country, not him.

“I draw strength, and find joy, in working for the American people. But this sacred task of perfecting our Union is not about me. It’s about you. Your families. Your futures. It’s about ‘We the People’,” Biden said.

President Joe Biden speaks to the nation on Wednesday, July 24 from the Oval Office (CPSAN)

He encouraged voters to take the power of the future in their hands and vote for a democratic future – something he has continuously warned Trump will not respect.

Both Biden and Harris have raised concerns that Trump will implement drastic changes to the executive branch, consolidating power and installing loyalists over civil servants – an aspect of Project 2025.

“The defense of democracy is more important than any title,” Biden said during his primetime address.

Biden has already endorsed Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee. Since announcing his withdrawal, Democratic leaders such as Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren, Hillary Clinton and more have also endorsed Harris.

Within 24 hours, Harris surpassed the 1,976 delegates needed for the nomination in a first round of voting among Democratic delegates.

President Joe Biden raises the hand of Vice President Kamala Harris after viewing the Independence Day fireworks display over the National Mall from the balcony of the White House, Thursday, July 4, 2024 (AP)

Biden also addressed his plans for the next six months of his presidency, saying he would continue working toward the goals he set for his administration like lowering costs for working class families, growing the economy and defending civil rights.