Biden ‘delaying stepping down’ until after Netanyahu meeting

Joe Biden will meet Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday as the Israeli prime minister visits Washington during a defining week for the Democratic Party.

The US president has been facing intense pressure to step down as critics warned it was now or never to replace him.

Mr Biden was reported to be preparing the ground to step aside but was said to be holding on at least until the meeting with Mr Netanyahu.

Relations between the two leaders have been tense, and the New York Times reported that Mr Biden did not want to give Mr Netanyahu the “satisfaction” of him standing down in the week of the Israeli prime minister’s Washington trip.

Mr Netanyahu’s visit is shrouded in controversy already, with the Democratic Party split on support for Israel, which has been accused of triggering a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

The Israeli leader is visiting and addressing Congress on the invitation of the Republican Party, which observers said was a plan to dare Democrats to shun him.

Israeli media also reported that Mr Netanyahu may visit Donald Trump while in the US, but this was not confirmed by officials.

Tensions have grown between the decades-long allies since the Gaza war broke out in October over the supply of arms and Israel’s policy to continue its offensive until all the 120 remaining hostages are brought home and Hamas is destroyed.

Israeli media reported that Mr Netanyahu may visit Donald Trump while in the US, but this was not confirmed by officials - Michael Reynolds/Rex

Israel’s Haaretz newspaper says the chances of Mr Netanyahu meeting Donald Trump, the Republican presidential wannabe and former president, are high. However, the Left-wing newspaper also points out that the Republican camp’s support for the war is also waning as the US public grows ever more vocal in calling for a ceasefire.

With almost 40,000 deaths in Gaza, according to Hamas sources, and no signs of a total Hamas defeat in sight, patience is wearing thin as hopes for a ceasefire deal between the two sides continue to falter.

The visit will see families of hostages join Mr Netanyahu on what is considered a key trip to progress US support for the long war on Gaza.

Last week, the Biden administration eased a major point of contention between the two leaders when it said it would resume shipping 500-pound bombs to Israel, though it said it would continue to hold back on supplying 2,000-pound bombs over concerns about their use in densely populated Gaza.

The two leaders also clashed over the invasion of Rafah, Hamas’s last remaining stronghold but a key refuge for the Strip’s refugees taking shelter in the south of Gaza.

After Mr Biden said an invasion of the area would cross a “red line” for US support, Mr Netanyahu struck back, telling his cabinet: ”We are not a vassal state of the United States”, according to Axios.

Mr Biden‘s frustration with Mr Netanyahu came to a head in March when he was captured on a hot mic saying that he and the Israeli leader will need to have a “come-to-Jesus meeting”. The comments came as he spoke with Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado on the floor of the House chamber following Thursday night’s State of the Union address.

As Israel’s political and military leaders remain committed to the war aims of defeating Hamas and returning the hostages, pressure has also mounted on the Biden-Netanyahu bond.

The US has been a key negotiator in the ceasefire talks and its proposal in May has remained on the table while details are ironed out by both Israel and Hamas.