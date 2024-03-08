Biden delivers a fiery State of the Union address to draw contrast with Trump

Reuters

When Mohammed Asfan from India's Hyderabad city travelled to Russia to work as a "helper" in the army, his family never imagined he would end up fighting in the Ukraine war, much less die there. Asfan is among several Indian men who, their relatives say, were lured to Russia with the temptation of lucrative job opportunities, only to be forced to fight at the front against their will. India's foreign ministry has said that every such case brought to its attention has been "strongly taken up".