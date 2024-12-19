Biden, Democrats take backseat amid shutdown chaos - convinced Republicans own it

Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
·4 min read

WASHINGTON − As the House GOP struggled to avoid a federal government shutdown, President Joe Biden and the Democrats are more than happy to sit back and watch the chaos play out, convinced Republicans own the ongoing politcal chaos.

With Biden weeks away from leaving Washington, the White House is willing to cede the spotlight to the Donald Trump and Elon Musk show.

Funding the government is a problem for House Republicans and Trump to solve, a source familiar with the the administration's thinking told USA TODAY, because House Speaker Mike Johnson agreed to a bipartisan funding deal, only to later scrap it at the direction of the president-elect.

As of Thursday afternoon, after hours of closed-door meetings, Republicans appeared to have reached a new deal. Both chambers will need to vote on and pass the bill to prevent a shutdown.

More: Trump calls for eliminating debt ceiling amid chaos before potential government shutdown

White House officials have been in close contact with House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jefferies about their response to Republican infighting over a spending bill to avert a shutdown before Friday's midnight deadline.

For now, neither the White House nor Democratic leaders on the Hill are even entertaining negotiations on the debt ceiling ‒ which Trump has suddenly said must be raised or eliminated altogether for Republicans to approve a continuing resolution to fund the government.

"The debt limit issue and discussion is premature at best," Jeffries told reporters.

President Joe Biden speaks at the Department of Labor on December 16, 2024 in Washington,
Biden has not spoken publicly about the standoff since Trump crashed the bipartisan deal. White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, released a statement Wednesday night calling for Republicans to "stop playing politics," warning that a shutdown would hurt the country.

"A deal is a deal. Republicans should keep their word," she said.

More: 'President-elect Musk': Elon's influence on display in government spending fight

Biden was in Wilmington, Del. on Wednesday to pay respects for his his first wife and baby daughter, 52 years after they died in a car crash. He is set to return to Washington Thursday evening.

With the lame-duck Biden still in power, Trump is betting that Republicans can blame the weakened, outgoing president if a shutdown occurs.

"If Democrats threaten to shut down the government unless we give them everything they want, then CALL THEIR BLUFF," Trump said in a statement. "It is Schumer and Biden who are holding up aid to our farmers and disaster relief."

More: What federal workers would lose pay during a government shutdown? What to know

But Biden and Democrats are highlighting the costs of a possible government shutdown during the Christmas holiday season. And they believe Republicans, who balked at a deal they previously agreed to, will suffer the public backlash ‒ particularly as Republicans next month take control of both chambers of Congress in addition to the White House.

"This is a moment that's not about the incoming president, it's not about millionaires and billionaires. It's about the harm that House Republicans will do to the American people if the government shuts down," Jeffries said.

House Minority Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-CA), Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA) hold a news conference in the House Visitors Center at the U.S. Capitol on December 19, 2024 in Washington.
Hurricane aid at risk

Jeffries pointed to emergency aid for hurricane recovery efforts that would be held up if a stopgap bill isn't passed and the impact on holiday travel if TSA agents aren't paid under a shutdown, among other ramifications.

"This reckless, Republican-driven shutdown can be avoided if House Republicans simply do what's right for the American people and stick with the bipartisan agreement that they themselves negotiated," he added.

More: How President Biden is trying to Trump-proof his legacy

That agreement, reached earlier this week between Johnson and House Democrats, would have funded the government through mid-March. But the deal cratered Wednesday amid opposition from Trump, who came out against the stopgap bill after Musk, the billionaire tech entrepreneur and close Trump ally, spent the day trashing the 1,500-page bill on social media over its spending measures.

Republicans have balked at various add-ons in the 1,500-page bill, which includes pay increases for members of Congress, $100 billion in emergency relief and $21 billion for farmers who have experienced crop or livestock issues.

Meanwhile, Musk's growing influence among Republicans ‒ even before Trump takes office ‒ has provided new ammunition for Democrats as they prepare for a Republican trifecta of power across the House, Senate and White House.

"It’s clear who’s in charge, and it’s not President-elect Donald Trump," Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said on X. "Shadow President Elon Musk spent all day railing against Republicans’ CR, succeeded in killing the bill, and then Trump decided to follow his lead."

Jayapal added in a separate post Thursday that Trump and Musk don't have to worry about paying rent or buying groceries as a government shutdown looms.

"But millions of American families do ‒ including federal workers & military members. They’re just billionaires who don’t care at all about poor and working people," Jayapal said.

Contributing: Savannah Kuchar, USA TODAY. Reach Joey Garrison on X @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden, Democrats say budget chaos belongs to Trump and the GOP

