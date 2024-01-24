Biden Dispatches Key Aides To Reelection Campaign

Jen O’Malley Dillon, who was Biden’s campaign manager in 2020, will be the campaign chair as he runs for reelection.

President Joe Biden officially dispatched two members of his small inner circle to his reelection campaign on Tuesday, naming Jennifer O’Malley Dillon campaign chair and Mike Donilon as the campaign’s chief strategist.

The two will join campaign manager Julie Chavez as leaders of the campaign based in Wilmington, Delaware. The news, which came on the same night former President Donald Trump was expected to win the New Hampshire Republican primary, was first reported by The Washington Post and The New York Times.

The significance of the moves in the context of Biden’s overall campaign strategy is likely minimal. O’Malley Dillon, who managed the 2020 campaign, was already a deputy chief of staff at the White House. Donilon was a senior adviser in the White House. Both are continuing to play major roles in Biden’s campaign strategy, just from three stops further north on the Acela corridor.

Biden’s inner circle is notably small, however, and this places two of its members at campaign headquarters. Democrats had worried that having most of Biden’s top aides based in D.C. had slowed the campaign’s decision-making process and limited its nimbleness. Other top Biden aides, including communications guru Anita Dunn, and longtime policy aides Bruce Reed and Steve Richetti, will remain at the White House.

Former President Barack Obama had advised Biden to dispatch one of his top aides to the reelection campaign during a private lunch this fall, The Washington Post reported earlier this month.

“Mike and Jen were essential members of the senior team that helped President Biden and Vice President Harris earn the most votes in American history in 2020, and we’re thrilled to have their leadership and strategic prowess focused full-time on sending them back to the White House for four more years,” Rodriguez said in a statement provided by the campaign.

Donilon will focus on the campaign’s message and advertising strategy, while O’Malley Dillon will work on finding paths to 270 electoral votes.

