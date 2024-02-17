Biden drinks the water in Ohio and praises 'Herculean' cleanup after train derailment

President Joe Biden drinks a glass of water during a stop at a candle shop called 1820 Candle Co. in East Palestine, Ohio.

WASHINGTON – He drank the water.

President Joe Biden saw firsthand on Friday the cleanup efforts in East Palestine, Ohio, more than a year after a Norfolk Southern train derailment released hazardous chemicals into the soil, water and air. Biden praised what he called the “Herculean” cleanup and announced grants from the National Institutes of Health to study the short- and long-term effects of the containment released by the derailment.

“We’re not going home, not matter what, until this job is done,” he said. “And it’s not done yet.”

During a brief stop at a candle company, Biden demonstrated his confidence in the cleanup efforts by sipping a glass of tap water and drinking coffee that had been brewed with tap water.

The Environmental Protection Agency said ahead of Biden’s visit that it had confidence in the safety of the air, water and soil. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday that Biden had “no concerns about drinking the water.”

The accident occurred Feb. 3, 2023, when a train that included five cars carrying vinyl chloride derailed, later igniting large flames and plumes of smoke into the air when the railroad vented and burned the chloride to prevent a larger explosion. The wreck forced people out of their homes, and residents continue to worry about the long-term health and economic effects of the derailment.

Biden has faced relentless criticism from Republicans for not visiting East Palestine for the past year. They've accused him of ignoring a blue-collar town that former President Donald Trump carried by 40 percentage points in the 2020 election.

Trump, the frontrunner to secure the 2024 presidential nomination, visited East Palestine weeks after the accident. A day later, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg traveled to East Palestine.

On Friday, Biden received a briefing from local officials on the cleanup efforts and said the derailment could have been avoided.

“While there are acts of God, this was an act of greed that was 100% preventable,” he said. “Let me say it again: An act of greed that was 100% preventable.”

In the aftermath of the accident, several labor unions and others had said private ownership of major railways often leads to over-emphasis on exorbitant profits and lack of regard for people and towns along the railroad lines.

Cleanup crews “have done in a year what would typically take many years,” Biden said. “And we’re going to keep going.”

Biden stressed that the federal government is holding Norfolk Southern accountable. He called on Congress to pass legislation sponsored by Ohio’s two U.S. senators that would require stronger protective measures for trains carrying hazardous material.

Norfolk Southern said it has spent more than $1.1 billion in its response to the derailment. Since the fire began, the company says it has invested $103.2 million in the community, including $21 million distributed to residents.

US President Joe Biden receives an operational briefing from officials on the continuing response and recovery efforts at the site of a train derailment which spilled hazardous chemicals a year ago in East Palestine, Ohio on February 16, 2024.

