Biden Drops Out of Presidential Race, Endorses Harris

Brian Bennett
·3 min read

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers an address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 14, 2024. Credit - Erin Schaff—Pool/Reuters

President Biden announced on Sunday he was ending his bid for a second term and endorsed Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party's nominee, upending the race for the White House less than four months before Election Day. The stunning move by Biden reflects the precipitous loss in confidence he faced within his party following a disastrous June 27 debate performance in Atlanta against Donald Trump.

Biden made the announcement in a letter addressed to "My Fellow Americans" posted on social media.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President," the letter reads. "And while it has been the my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

In a separate post, Biden said Harris has "my full support and endorsement."

The historic decision makes Biden, 81, the first sitting president to cancel his re-election bid in over half a century, when Lyndon Johnson announced in March 1968 he would not accept the Democratic Party's nomination amid disapproval over his handling of the Vietnam War.

Biden’s departure opens the door for the party to select a younger nominee at the Democratic National Convention, scheduled for the week of Aug. 19, and lead the party's ticket against the 78-year-old Trump. Although Biden endorsed Harris, 59, others have called for an open primary to decide on a new nominee. Other names that have been floated in recent weeks include three governors: Gavin Newsom of California, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan.

Democrats were shaken in June when Biden, 81, stumbled his way through his debate with Trump, mixing up names and figures, losing his train of thought, failing to parry back against Trump’s lies, and struggling to describe his own accomplishments and vision for a second term. In the days and weeks after, a growing chorus of Democratic lawmakers and donors sounded the alarm, warning that Biden was likely to lose in November, potentially dragging down the party's candidates across the country and handing the House and Senate to Republicans.

For weeks, Biden insisted he would stay in the race and worked overtime to shore up his main pillars of support: union leaders and the Congressional Black Caucus. He blasted Democratic donors and “elites” for trying to push him out of the race. But it wasn’t enough.

The list of prominent Democrats calling for him to step aside continued to grow last week and into this weekend.

"I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision," Biden wrote in his letter.

In a post on Trump's Truth Social platform, the former President said, "Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was!"

Other Republicans echoed Trump's suggestion that Biden lacks the mental capacity to finish out his term.

"If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President," Speaker Mike Johnson wrote on X. "He must resign the office immediately."

The prospect of Harris replacing Biden at the top of the ticket has drawn concerns from some within the party that she may be as weak or a weaker candidate against Trump. Biden has previously said he wouldn’t have picked Harris for vice president if he didn’t think she would make a strong President.

