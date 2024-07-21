Biden has dropped out of the presidential race. What happens now?

President Biden announced on Sunday that he’s dropping out of the 2024 presidential race — and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place as the Democratic candidate. While Harris has vowed to “earn and win” the nomination, with less than a month before the convention, we’re in uncharted territory with what exactly happens next. Yahoo News explains what to know.

Video Transcript

Delegates who had been pledged to Biden are now free to vote their conscience, meaning they can vote for someone other than Harris should another candidate jump into the race.

But with the of Biden and many prominent elected democrats, Harris appears to be the front runner.

There's also the question of money.

The Biden Harris campaign has raised hundreds of millions of dollars and had plans to raise and spend around $2 billion throughout the entire presidential campaign because Harris has received Biden's explicit endorsement to replace him.

If she were to secure the party's nomination, she could access all the funds raised for her presidential campaign as this story develops.

Yahoo News will have the latest