Biden drops out of presidential race, endorses Harris

US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff view Fourth of July fireworks from the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday, July 4, 2024. File Photo by Tierney L. Cross/UPI

July 21 (UPI) -- After dropping out of the 2024 election, President Joe Biden formally endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, as his pick to receive his endorsement to become the Democratic presidential nominee.

"Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats - it's time to come together and beat Trump. Let's do this," Biden said in a statement on X post shortly after his announcement about leaving the race at 1:46 p.m.

Biden said that his first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Harris as his vice president, which he called "the best decision" he has made.

His endorsement of his vice president is no surprise, especially after thanking her for her support of him in his decision to drop out of the race moments earlier.

Democratic lawmakers like Rep. Stacey Plaskett of the U.S. Virgin Islands began rallying for the vice president moments after the announcement was made.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visits Smize Dream Ice Cream shop on Friday, July 19, 2024 in Washington, DC. Harris made the stop as pressure continues to increase on President Joe Biden to end his presidential campaign. File Photo by Nathan Howard/UPI

Rep. James Clyburn, D-SC, said he was "all in" for Biden during an interview with the TODAY show on July 12, but said in the same conversation he would "absolutely" support Harris if it came to that. Sunday, it did. Clyburn said he supports Biden's decision to endorse Harris.

"I've had the honor and privilege of Calling President Joe Biden a friend for many years. When I endorsed then-candidate Biden in 2020, I noted how I could think of no one with the integrity and no one more committed to the fundamental principles that form the foundation of our great country than him," Clyburn said in a statement Sunday.

United States Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks on conflict-related sexual violence in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House in Washington, DC, Monday, June 17, 2024. File Photo by Rod Lamkey /UPI

Clyburn cited Biden's focus on health care, affordability of higher education and infrastructures, among other things, as reasons he supported the president's candidacy in 2020, and why he will back Harris as the 2024 nominee.

"One of President Biden's first decisions as the nominee was to select a running mate that he believed possessed the values and vision necessary to continue this country's pursuit toward a 'more perfect Union.' I echo the good judgment he demonstrated in selecting Vice President Harris to lead this nation alongside him, and I am proud to follow his lead in support of her candidacy to succeed him as the Democratic Party's 2024 nominee for President."

Democratic National Committee Chair Jamie Harrison, who defended Biden even after the poor debate performance, said in a statement on X that "the American people owe President Biden an enormous debt of gratitude for the unparalleled progress he has delivered over the last four years."

"Democrats are prepared and united in our resolve to win in November. As we move forward to formally select our Party's nominee, our values as Democrats remain the same - lowering costs, restoring freedom, protecting the rights of all people, and saving our democracy from the threat of dictatorship. We have and will continue to make this case to the American people," Harrison wrote.

Harrison did not endorse Harris or any other candidate at the time of Biden's announcement.

More than 35 congressional Democrats called on Biden to drop out after a disastrous performance in a debate against Trump, but Biden stood defiant until Saturday afternoon.

Led by Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance, who said if Biden is opting out of a second term that he should step down from office, other Republicans have followed suit, saying Biden should resign.

Biden said in Sunday's letter endorsing Harris that he would fulfill his remaining time in this term to focus on his presidential duties, and has shown no signs of heeding calls to resign the presidency.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-LA, said Biden's withdrawal was emblematic of chaos and confusion within the Democratic party.

"At this unprecedented juncture in American history, we must be clear about what just happened," Johnson said in a statement. "The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election.

"Having invalidated the votes of more than 14 million Americans who selected Joe Biden to be the Democrat nominee for president, the self-proclaimed 'party of democracy' has proven exactly the opposite."

Johnson echoed the sentiment of other Republicans who called on Biden to step down, and claimed the party's effort to move Biden aside thwarted the will of 14 million U.S. voters who selected Biden to be the Democratic presidential nominee.

"If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President. He must resign the office immediately," he continued. "November 5 cannot arrive soon enough."

Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, comments were contrary to other Republicansd. In a statement Sunday that did not mention Biden by name or ask him to resign, but criticized the administration's first term record on policy issues.

"For four years, the American people have faced historic inflation at home, chaos at the border, and weak leadership on the world stage," McConnell said. "Our nation is less prosperous and less secure than it was in January, 2021. We cannot afford four more years of failure."

McConnell was especially critical of the Biden administration's efforts on border policy, inflation and efforts and slowing global climate change.

"They are selling open borders, higher prices, climate radicalism, and soft-on-crime policies, and the American people are not buying," McConnell said of the Democratic party.