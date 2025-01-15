Biden to give farewell address from Oval Office as he prepares to cede power to Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will deliver a farewell address to the nation Wednesday night, seizing what may be his final opportunity to reshape Americans' grim views on his term before he departs the White House.

He plans to deliver the speech at 8 p.m. ET in the Oval Office, the latest in a series of remarks on domestic policy and foreign relations that are intended to cement his legacy. Earlier in the day, he heralded a long awaited ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which could end more than a year of bloodshed in the Middle East.

But Biden isn't leaving the White House in the way that he hoped. He originally tried to run for reelection, brushing aside voters' concerns that he would be 86 years old at the end of a second term. After stumbling in a debate with Republican Donald Trump, Biden dropped out of the race under pressure from his own party.

He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost to Trump in November. Now Biden is preparing to cede power to someone he's described as an existential threat to the country's democratic institutions.

He implicitly acknowledged that his promises remained unfulfilled in an open letter released Wednesday morning.

“I ran for president because I believed that the soul of America was at stake,” Biden wrote. “The very nature of who we are was at stake. And, that’s still the case.”

The rest of the letter emphasized his accomplishments, including guiding the country out of the coronavirus pandemic, supporting domestic manufacturing and limiting the cost of prescription drugs.

The speech Wednesday night will cap not only Biden's presidency but his five decades in politics. He was once the country's youngest senator at 30 years old after being elected to represent his home state of Delaware in 1972.

Biden pursued the presidency in 1988 and 2008 before becoming Barack Obama's vice president. After serving two terms, Biden was considered to be retired from politics. But he returned to center stage as the unlikely Democratic nominee in 2020, successfully ousting Trump from the White House.

“Nowhere else on Earth could a kid with a stutter from modest beginnings in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Claymont, Delaware, one day sit behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office as President of the United States,” Biden wrote in his letter. “I have given my heart and my soul to our nation. And I have been blessed a million times in return with the love and support of the American people.”

Chris Megerian, The Associated Press