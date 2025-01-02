Biden: Feds checking possible link between Cybertruck blast in Vegas, New Orleans assault

Federal authorities are investigating whether there may be a link between Wednesday's fatal truck assault in New Orleans and a deadly blast outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas just hours later, President Joe Biden told the nation.

The Las Vegas incident killed one, injured seven, forced an evacuation of the hotel and sent terrified guests pouring from the building Wednesday afternoon. It happened after a Tesla Cybertruck caught fire and exploded.

The explosion happened just hours after 15 people were killed and injured about 30 others in an attack involving a truck in New Orleans in the early morning hours of New Year's Day, prompting increased scrutiny from law enforcement in Las Vegas.

“We’re tracking the explosion of a cyber truck outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas," Biden said in public remarks. "Law enforcement and the intelligence community are investigating this as well, including whether there's any possible connection with the attack in New Orleans. Thus far, there's nothing to report on that score at this time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The FBI said the attack at 3:15 a.m. in New Orleans' French Quarter is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

The driver in the attack has been identified by the FBI as Shamsud Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S. citizen and Army veteran who lived in Texas. Jabbar appeared to be carrying an ISIS flag and was dressed in military gear, the FBI said.

"He posted videos on social media indicating that is inspired by ISIS expressing the desire to kill, desire to kill," Biden said. "The ISIS flag was found in his vehicle, which he rented to conduct this attack. Possible explosives were found in the vehicle as well and more explosive were were found nearby."

Orleans Parish Coroner vans on Bourbon St in New Orleans, LA following Terrorist attack on Bourbon St. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.

Biden said a Tesla Cybertruck which exploded outside Trump Las Vegas hotel on Wednesday morning was also being investigated and authorities were looking into whether the two events were connected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said at least seven bystanders suffered minor injuries in the explosion and the driver, who pulled the truck into the valet area of the hotel, was killed.

(This story was updated to add a quote)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden: Feds probe link between Vegas blast, New Orleans assault