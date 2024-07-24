Biden to tell US it's time to 'pass the torch' to Harris

US President Joe Biden will tell Americans it's time to "pass the torch to a new generation" in a televised address from the White House explaining his historic decision to step aside as the Democratic candidate in this November's election.

The Oval Office speech will be his first public remarks since the 21 July announcement, which paved the way for Vice-President Kamala Harris to become the party's nominee instead.

Mr Biden will also say his decision to withdraw "is the best way to unite our nation" ahead of November’s election.

Mr Biden is also expected to lay out his plans to "finish the job for the American people" before the end of his term in January next year.

Ms Harris, who earlier this week secured the support of a majority of Democratic delegates, has already received an endorsement from the current president.

In the first 36 hours after Sunday's announcement that he was quitting the race, the fledgling Harris campaign raised more than $100 (£77m) - a record-breaking sum.

Mr Biden is due to speak at 20:00 local time (01:00 BST) on Wednesday.

Excerpts of his speech show that Mr Biden will argue that "the defence of democracy is more important than any title".

“I draw strength, and find joy, in working for the American people,” he will say. “But this sacred task of protecting our union is not about me. It’s about you. Your families. Your futures. It’s about ‘we the people’.”

Mr Biden will also outline his remaining months as president, vowing to remain “focused on doing my job” and fighting what he sees as threats to democracy.

“That means I will continue to lower costs for hard-working families and grow our economy,” he will say. “I will keep defending our personal freedoms and our civil rights, from the right to vote to the right to choose.”

“The great thing is America is here, kings and dictators do not rule. The people do,” he will say. “History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America lies in your hands.”

The 81-year-old's decision has upended an already dramatic race for the White House. His exit followed weeks of pressure from top Democrats and donors in the wake of his disastrous performance against the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump late last month.

Speaking at a news briefing at the White House on Wednesday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Mr Biden had "no regrets" and was "proud" of his decision, which showed "how honorable this president is".

Ms Jean-Pierre added that Mr Biden's choice was "not about his health", but declined to give further details.

She said Mr Biden would be “absolutely” capable of finishing his term and serving another, dismissing any suggestions that he could not as “ridiculous”.

The press secretary also denied there was any "cover-up" over Mr Biden's cognitive agility.

Many top Democrats praised Mr Biden's decision to step away from the race, including his former boss, Barack Obama.

"Joe Biden has been one of America's most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me," Mr Obama said in a statement. "We've also been reminded - again - that he's a patriot of the highest order."

Ms Harris, for her part, has already begun campaigning. On Tuesday, she addressed a crowd of about 3,000 in a suburb of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

She lauded Mr Biden's decades-long "legacy of accomplishment", adding that it has "been one of the great honours of my life" to serve under him.

"In one term... he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who served two terms in office," she said. "I know we are all deeply, deeply grateful for his continuing service to our nation."

Trump told CBS, the BBC's US partner, that the decision was "a shock to the country", adding that Mr Biden "shouldn't have been our president".

Some Republicans have called for Mr Biden to step down as president, arguing that he cannot run the country if he cannot run for office.

Mr Biden has vowed to stay in the White House until the end of his term.

On Thursday, Mr Biden is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, as well as with the families of US hostages still being held in Gaza.