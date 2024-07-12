Biden’s gaffes aren’t going to stop, says former US ambassador

Tony Diver
·5 min read
Calls for Joe Biden to withdraw have continued on Friday
Calls for Joe Biden to withdraw have continued on Friday

Joe Biden should end his career because “the gaffes are not going to stop”, a former British ambassador to the US has said.

Lord Darroch, who served as the UK’s representative in Washington until 2019, on Friday called on the US president to suspend his campaign after a series of embarrassing mistakes on the world stage.

Mr Biden fuelled concern about his mental fitness with two gaffes at the Nato summit on Thursday, when he introduced Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin” and described Kamala Harris as “Vice President Trump”.

In a hour-long press conference, Mr Biden spoke at length about US foreign policy, but at times stumbled or gave confusing replies to questions.

He said for the first time that he would end his campaign if aides told him he could not beat Donald Trump in November’s election, and admitted he must do more to “allay” concerns from Democrats who have called for him to stand down.

Calls for Mr Biden to withdraw continued on Friday, as the total number of sitting Democrats to publicly condemn him reached 19.

A group of Democrat donors to Mr Biden’s said $90 million of their money must be frozen unless he was replaced. Other donors have said they are shifting their support away from the presidential campaign and towards Democrats in tight congressional races.

In an article for The Telegraph, Lord Darroch praised the US president’s record in office, but said he had reached the “unavoidable conclusion” that it was “time to draw this brilliant career to a close”.

“He’s not going to win from where he is now; and as his every public performance demonstrates, exemplified by his Putin/Zelensky muddle at the Nato summit, the gaffes are not going to stop,” Lord Darroch said.

Calling on Mr Biden to “heed signals” from Democrats calling on him to stand down, the diplomat named Ms Harris and the governors Gavin Newsom and Josh Shapiro as possible replacements.

Hakeem Jeffries, the leader of the Democrats in the House of Representatives, said on Friday that he had met Mr Biden and “expressed the full breadth of insight, heartfelt perspectives and conclusions about the path forward” from his colleagues.

As concern on Capitol Hill mounted, Mr Biden’s supporters defended his performance at Nato and highlighted his focus on foreign policy issues.

Jim Clyburn, one of Mr Biden’s strongest supporters, called on voters to focus on the “substance of this man, rather than these sometimes misspoken words and phrases”.

Chris Coons, a Democratic senator who co-chairs the Biden-Harris campaign, said Mr Biden had delivered an “impressive, hour-long press conference”.

Mr Biden’s own staff is divided on whether he can beat Trump after a series of polls that showed his support was slipping.

One campaign aide, who thinks the row over the president’s age has been overblown, told Politico: “Everyone is going to thank us when he wins.”

However, there is concern that Mr Biden’s re-election bid could be fatally damaged if a major Democrat comes forward to call for him to stand down.

Barack Obama, who had Mr Biden as his right-hand man for eight years in the White House, has reportedly expressed concerns about his long-term ally to Nancy Pelosi, the former House Speaker.

Former aides to Mr Obama and Bill Clinton are among the “bedwetters” in the Democratic Party who are alleged to be trying to engineer a change to the nomination at the party’s convention next month.

Mr Biden’s performance at Nato has emboldened his critics, who argue that he fumbled an opportunity to project the strength and unity of the West on the world stage.

In his press conference, Mr Biden also referred mistakenly to his military chief of staff as “commander-in-chief,” a position he holds as president.

World leaders including Sir Keir Starmer rushed to his defence after he confused Mr Zelensky and Mr Putin, but European diplomats were privately concerned that the incident had overshadowed the three-day summit.

Critics say Mr Biden has left his party in the worst of both worlds, after a series of gaffes that is not serious enough to unequivocally end his campaign, but has mortally wounded it.

Responding to Mr Biden’s mistaken reference to Ms Harris as “Vice president Trump”, the Republican nominee himself said: “Great job, Joe!”

On Friday he called for Mr Biden to take a cognitive test, pledging to “go with him, and take one also”.

The press conference received a mixed reception from the US media, which praised his responses to questions on China, Russia and North Korea but acknowledged there were “a few stumbles”.

Mr Biden tried to downplay concerns about his age, telling his critics: “I think I’m the most qualified person to run for president.

“I beat [Trump] once, and I will beat him again …I’m not in this for my legacy. I’m in this to complete the job I started.”

Announcing plans to demonstrate his competency in public events, he added: “I’m determined on running, but I think it’s important that I allay fears by letting them see me out there.”

Mr Biden was due to attend a campaign stop in Michigan on Friday evening, US time, and is planning further events in the coming days.

“I just got to just pace myself a little more … and the next debate, I’m not going to be travelling into 15 time zones a week before,” he said.

He also criticised Mr Putin over the war in Ukraine, telling reporters: “I have no good reason to talk to Putin right now. There’s not much that he is prepared to do in terms of accommodating any change in his behaviour.”

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, said on Friday that Mr Biden’s comments about the Russian president were “absolutely unacceptable”.

“We believe that this does not reflect well on the head of the American state. This is something we pay direct attention to and find absolutely unacceptable,” he said, adding that “the whole world took notice” of his gaffes.

