Biden hails ceasefire deal as both he and Trump claim credit

Mike Wendling - BBC News
·3 min read

US President Joe Biden hailed "many months of intensive diplomacy" for bringing about a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, as he outlined the next steps of the deal to end 15 months of war.

At a White House briefing on Wednesday, he said he was "deeply satisfied this day has come" and called the negotiations some of the toughest of his career.

The agreement consists of three phases, Biden said, the first of which includes a "full and complete ceasefire" which will begin on 19 January – the day before he leaves office.

He said a still to be negotiated second phase of the agreement would bring a "permanent end to the war", adding that he was confident the deal would hold.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden told reporters that the first phase would involve the withdrawal of Israeli forces from all the populated areas of Gaza, the release of hostages held by Hamas – including women, elderly and wounded prisoners – and the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

"Soon the hostages will return home to their families," he said, adding that during the first phase "Palestinians can also return to their neighbourhoods in all areas of Gaza."

"There are a number of details to negotiate to move from phase one to phase two, but the plan says if negotiations take longer than six weeks, the ceasefire will continue as long as the negotiations continue," Biden said.

The president said phase two would involve the release of all remaining living hostages, including male soldiers, as well as any remaining Israeli forces withdrawing from Gaza. The temporary ceasefire would become permanent at this stage, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The third phase would include returning the remains of hostages who have been killed to their families and a "major reconstruction plan" for Gaza.

While Biden said his administration had been "speaking as one team" with the incoming administration of Donald Trump, the president emphasised his own role and that of his administration in closing the deal.

He said the framework for the agreement followed "the precise contours" of a plan he first introduced in May 2024.

"The road to this deal has not been easy," he said. "I've worked in foreign policy for decades. This is one of the toughest negotiations I've ever experienced."

And just as the news conference ended, the president was asked who should take credit for the deal – him or Trump.

Biden turned back and said "is that a joke?" before walking away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, meanwhile, said on Truth Social that the agreement was only possible because he won November's presidential election.

"It signalled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies," he wrote.

Despite the duelling, the two administrations worked in close co-ordination as the ceasefire agreement came into view in recent days.

Both Biden's envoy Brett McGurk and Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, for example, were in Doha as the talks reached the finish line.

"The involvement of President-elect Trump's team has been absolutely critical in getting this deal over the line," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters. "And it's been critical because... this administration's term in office will expire in five days."

ADVERTISEMENT

Later on Wednesday, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had spoken to both Biden and Trump to thank them for helping to secure a deal for the release of hostages held in Gaza.

Latest Stories

  • Jill Biden expresses disappointment with Pelosi: ‘We were friends for 50 years’

    First lady Jill Biden expressed her disappointment with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a new interview with The Washington Post, providing rare public comments about the fractured relationship between her husband, Joe Biden, and Pelosi following the president’s departure from the 2024 race.

  • Exclusive-Trump team asks three US senior career diplomats to resign, sources say

    Aides to President-elect Donald Trump have asked three senior career diplomats who oversee the U.S. State Department's workforce and internal coordination to step down from their roles, two U.S. officials familiar with the matter said, in a possible signal of deeper changes ahead for the diplomatic corps. The team overseeing the State Department's transition to the new administration, the Agency Review Team, has requested that Dereck Hogan, Marcia Bernicat and Alaina Teplitz leave their posts, the sources said. While political appointees typically submit their resignations when a new president takes office, most career foreign service officers continue from one administration to the next.

  • Trump Snubs Elon With Decision on White House Digs

    Elon Musk is reportedly set to receive office space in the White House complex for his incoming work as co-head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but he won’t be wall-to-wall with President-elect Donald Trump. Citing two sources that have been briefed on the plans, The New York Times reports that Musk will set up camp at the Eisenhower Executive Office, a separate building adjacent to the White House. It’s still not clear whether Musk’s DOGE partner, Vivek Ramaswamy, will also h

  • Paul Krugman Issues Dire Warning On How ‘A Lot’ Of Trump Voters Will Be ‘Brutally Scammed’

    The economist also slammed one of the president-elect’s policies as “terrible.”

  • Fox News Sends Reporter to Find MAGA in Greenland and It Majorly Backfires

    A Fox News reporter dispatched to Greenland’s capital city found that “most” of the residents it spoke to were not so keen on Donald Trump. The network aired a live report Tuesday afternoon from Nuuk, where its London-based correspondent Alex Hogan made the revelation while standing outside in the frigid weather. Hogan tracked down one MAGA superfan—who has also made his rounds in interviews with Danish media—who showed off his Trump merch like a t-shirt and pins. That man, Jørgen Boassen, calle

  • One Of MAGA’s Biggest Idols Snubs Trump’s Inauguration

    President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration will include a number of famous and famous-adjacent supporters, lending star power—or something like it—to the start of his second term in office. TMZ has released a list of the celebrity supporters scheduled to attend. But the list surprisingly did not include Joe Rogan, whose podcast Trump appeared on during his election campaign.

  • Donald Trump's Inauguration Will Have A Prominent No-Show

    No explanation was given for the VIP's planned absence at Trump's second inauguration.

  • Donald Trump's Inaugural Parade Is Reportedly Getting A Trashy Twist

    A surprise star of the president-elect's 2024 campaign could make an appearance.

  • Trudeau, premiers say all options are on the table to respond to Trump's tariffs

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's premiers say all options are on the table to respond to U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's threat to impose devastating tariffs on Canada.

  • RFK Jr. Admits He Didn’t Come Clean on Anti-Vax Fortune

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. failed to disclose hundreds of thousands of dollars he made from his anti-vax crusade, Donald Trump’s transition team has admitted to the Daily Beast. Trump’s pick for health secretary previously said his career as the founder, chairman, and general counsel of the nonprofit Children’s Health Defense was “unpaid” and “the opposite of a profit motive.” In personal financial disclosure forms required for all presidential candidates, Kennedy initially reported that he had earne

  • Pete Hegseth Seems Really Confused About Where Southeast Asia Is

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth asked Trump's defense secretary pick to name at least one country in ASEAN. He couldn't.

  • Trump Has Middle-Of-The-Night Meltdown In Wild Rant Aimed At ‘Moron’ TV Host

    The president-elect said he had an “obligation” to attack one specific late night host.

  • Lying Trump Took His Own Supporters for Fools: Jack Smith

    Special Counsel Jack Smith found that Donald Trump’s team took his own MAGA faithful for easily manipulated fools when he and several co-conspirators carried out an “unprecedented criminal effort” to overturn the 2020 election. Smith detailed his conclusion in a report released Tuesday, which explains his decision to indict Trump on four counts for plotting to obstruct the certification of the presidential race he lost to Joe Biden. Smith wrote that Trump’s team “deceived” a group of MAGA hardli

  • West Virginia governor axes DEI and enacts vaccine exemptions on first full day in office

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Patrick Morrisey issued a slew of aggressive executive orders on his first full day as West Virginia's chief executive Tuesday, including one enabling families to receive religious exemptions from required school vaccinations — a massive departure for a state with one of the strictest vaccine policies in the nation.

  • Bannon Claims Victory in MAGA Civil War as He Knocks Musk’s Relevance

    Outspoken Elon Musk hater, Steve Bannon, was happy to degrade the tech mogul’s status in President-elect Donald Trump’s inner circle Tuesday claiming that he doesn’t have as much power as presumed. While speaking to Politico’s Dasha Burns at the outlet’s “Politico Playbook: The First 100 Days” event, Trump’s former chief strategist claimed that while Musk may have had some influence over Cabinet picks, he doesn’t “have the ability to actually make decisions and inform those decisions and drive t

  • Putin Is Using A Major 'Draconian' Measure To Suppress Russian Freedoms, UK Says

    It's triggered by the Russian president's "sensitivity" towards any potential backlash to the Ukraine war.

  • Liz Cheney: Smith report raises question for Trump DOJ nominees

    Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) raised questions Tuesday about President-elect Trump’s choices to lead the Department of Justice (DOJ) amid fallout from special counsel Jack Smith’s report about the former president’s involvement in the 2021 Capitol insurrection. “DOJ’s exhaustive and independent investigation reached the same essential conclusions as the Select Committee. All this DOJ evidence must…

  • The View Debates Carrie Underwood Performing at Trump Inauguration: ‘How Do You Support Somebody Who Wants to Destroy the Country?’

    Carrie Underwood’s decision to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration was a hot topic on Tuesday’s edition of The View. Joy Behar and Alyssa Farah Griffin had opposing views on the country singer’s choice to accept the invitation, with Griffin wanting to move past “where we ‘cancel’ people’s livelihood because we don’t like their …

  • Trump says he will create new agency to collect revenue from foreign sources

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will create a new government agency called the External Revenue Service "to collect tariffs, duties, and all revenue" from foreign sources as he readies new import tariffs ahead of his inauguration next week. Trump said in a social media post he would create the department on Jan. 20, the day he takes office as president for a second term, adding that Americans have been taxed for too long by the Internal Revenue Service. A spokesperson for Trump's transition team could not be immediately reached for comment to clarify Trump's statement or explain how the new agency would work.

  • Tuberville says California doesn’t ‘deserve’ funding after wildfires unless it makes ‘some changes’

    Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) said Monday that California doesn’t “deserve” funding after wildfires unless they “make some changes.” “If you go to California, you run into a lot of Republicans, a lot of good people, and I hate it for them, but they are just overwhelmed by, by these inner-city woke policies with the people…