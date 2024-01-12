Biden-Harris Administration announces $13M grant to build more EV chargers across Arizona
More electric vehicle charging stations are coming to Arizona with the help of $13 million from the Biden-Harris Administration.
Hunter Biden’s daughter Naomi hit back at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) Wednesday, saying the lawmaker was “lying” at a House hearing her father attended Wednesday. Naomi Biden took aim at Greene over remarks the Georgia congresswoman made saying that Hunter Biden had “fled the scene” of a committee hearing room once Greene started speaking…
C-SPANJust moments after Hunter Biden exited a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) whipped out several blown-up nude images—albeit censored ones—of the first son to show the room. “Democrats should not be offended by pictures that black out…” she said before being interrupted. “They should be offended by actual human trafficking,” she added, before being cut off by Rep. Jamie Raskin’s (D-MD) objections to the “pornographic” images being shown. “This
Jared Moskowitz said he'd vote to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress... on one condition.
Is divorce next for Kevin McCarthy’s replacement?
Canadians who need to certify documents for use abroad should find the process faster — and cheaper — starting today, now that Canada has joined the largest international convention for verifying documents.The 1961 Apostille Convention streamlines the process for certifying documents for use in the other 125 countries that have signed the convention. Canada agreed to join the convention in May 2023 and the changes come into effect today across the country.Under the convention, Ontario, Alberta,
Former Rep. Kevin McCarthy banned proxy voting in January 2023 when he became speaker of the House.
A North Dakota lawmaker has been stripped of his committee assignment as calls have grown for him to resign after he blasted police with vulgar, homophobic, and anti-migrant language during a traffic stop in which he was arrested on a drunken driving charge. In a letter requested by The Associated Press, Republican House Majority Leader Mike Lefor on Tuesday notified Republican state Rep. Nico Rios, of Williston, that he has removed him from the Legislature's interim Judiciary Committee, effecti
As Palestinians in Gaza seeking to escape the Israel-Hamas war begin applying to come here through a special immigration program, immigration lawyers say Ottawa is asking for an unprecedented level of personal information from prospective migrants."It's strikingly different than what is ordinarily required for a visitor visa application," said immigration lawyer Pantea Jafari. "[The federal government] is asking for significantly more information than any of those applications, and even more tha
“We never gave up hope,” her child told a news outlet.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) spoke with CNN’s Manu Raju about her frustrations over negotiations between Sen. Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Mike Johnson, saying Johnson is “getting rolled” by Democrats.
Masked men threaten journalists in a newsroom as the government moves against crime groups.
The Foreign Office only received written notification of Humza Yousaf’s controversial talks with the Turkish president about the Gaza crisis when they were already underway, internal emails have disclosed.
Video footage captured by RCMP during a two-day police raid to enforce an injunction against blocking construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline on Wet'suwet'en territory was shown in court Wednesday during the trial of three people accused of taking part in the blockade.Among the accused is prominent Wet'suwet'en leader Sleydo', also known as Molly Wickham, who has been the public face of a high-profile Indigenous land rights movement. She is a Wing Chief of Cas Yikh, a house group of the Gid
A band of House conservatives tanked a procedural vote Wednesday in a rebellion against the spending deal Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) struck with Democrats, which members of the right flank have sharply criticized. Thirteen Republicans joined with Democrats to vote against the rule for a trio of bills, preventing the chamber from debating and voting…
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's budget deficit is not as bad as previously thought, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday, but it's deep enough that it could delay a minimum wage increase for more than 400,000 health care workers and force spending cuts across various housing and climate programs. Most of Newsom's time in office has been defined by big spending increases made possible by unprecedented budget surpluses. But the past two years have saddled him with a pair of multi-billion d
ATLANTA (AP) — Bomb threats and false reports of shootings at the homes of public officials, state capitols and courthouses have surged in recent weeks, including some connected to court cases against former President Donald Trump. The judges overseeing the civil fraud case against Trump in New York and the criminal election subversion case against him in Washington, D.C. have both been targeted in recent days. Also, Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith was the subject of a fake emergen
Hunter Biden unexpectedly made a short appearance at a Capitol Hill hearing as House Republicans were starting the process of holding the president’s son in criminal contempt of Congress for not complying with a congressional subpoena to sit for a closed-door deposition. Biden left as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was set to speak.
LONDON (AP) — Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Wednesday he will introduce measures to overturn the convictions of more than 900 post office branch managers who were wrongly accused of theft or fraud because of a faulty computer system. Sunak said the scandal, which saw hundreds of postmasters falsely convicted of stealing money because Post Office computers wrongly showed that funds were missing from their shops, was “one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in our nation’s history.
A late push from hard-line conservatives in the House to get Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) to back out of a top-line spending deal with Democrats is frustrating Republicans on both sides of the Capitol. “That’s pretty nasty. It’s ridiculous,” Rep. Greg Murphy (R-N.C.) said, noting that the same members have continuously complained about spending deals…
WASHINGTON — When Hunter Biden interrupted a House Oversight Committee vote over holding him in contempt of Congress on Wednesday, Republican lawmakers were not the only ones caught off guard. President Joe Biden’s advisers were surprised to see him there, too. According to several people with knowledge of the younger Biden’s legal strategy, he and his legal team, which includes Washington scandal lawyer Abbe Lowell and Los Angeles-based lawyer Kevin Morris, saw no reason to give the White House