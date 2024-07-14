Biden says ‘everybody must condemn’ political violence after shooting at Trump rally

President Joe Biden speaks, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Rehoboth Beach, Del., addressing news that gunshots rang out at Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's Pennsylvania campaign rally (AP)

President Joe Biden said every American must condemn political violence after Donald Trump was injured during a shooting at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

The former president was rushed from the stage, with blood running down his face, by his Secret Service detail who bundled him into a waiting motorcade.

One person at the rally was killed, Butler County District Attorney told AP. Another spectator is in serious condition, according to CNN. The shooting is being considered an assassination attempt.

Speaking from a convention center at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Biden said he has been “thoroughly briefed by all the agencies in the federal government” on the situation and said that he’s attempted to get ahold of the former president but had been unsuccessful, because he was “with his doctors.”

Biden said he plans on speaking with Trump’s doctors as well, and said there was “no place in America for this kind of violence.”

“It’s sick,” he said. “It’s sick.”

Biden said the incident at the rally demonstrates one of the reasons why “we have to united this country” and said Americans “cannot allow for this to be happening.”

“We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this,” he said.

“The bottom line is that the Trump rally was a rally that he should have been able to be conducted peacefully, without any problem ... the idea that there's political violence or violence in America like this is just unheard of. It's just not appropriate. And we, everybody, everybody must condemn it,” he added.

The president also told reporters he would make it known if and when he is able to speak with Trump, and said he will be receiving an updated briefing shortly.

Asked whether the shooting was an assassination attempt on his predecessor, Biden replied that he has “an opinion” but not “any facts” thus far. He added that he would wait to “have all the facts” before providing any further comment.

Biden’s remarks came not long after he and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed on the shooting.

According to a White House official, Biden received a briefing from Kimberly Cheatle, director of the US Secret Service, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and his Homeland Security Adviser, Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall.

Biden is at his beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Saturday and received an initial briefing on the shooting shortly after leaving Mass at St. Edmond’s Roman Catholic Church.

Separately, an official with the Office of the Vice President said Harris received what they described as an “initial briefing” at her official residence in Washington, shortly after she returned from a campaign stop in Philadelphia.

In a statement, Harris said she and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff are “relieved” that Trump was “not seriously injured.”

“We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting,” she said.

Harris added that she and Emhoff were “grateful to the United States Secret Service, first responders, and local authorities for their immediate action” and said violent acts such as the shooting at the Trump rally have “no place in our nation.”

“We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence,” she said.

The former president was just moments into speech at the Butler, Pennsylvania rally venue when loud pops were heard to the left of the stage.

Trump turned his head in the direction of the sound and appeared to have been struck by something near his ear. He then quickly dropped to the ground as the crowd began screaming and running.

Within seconds, Secret Service agents tackled the former president to the ground and formed a barricade around him, shuffling off stage to safety. He was bundled into a waiting SUV by his security detail, with his fist raised. His motorcade left the rally venue at speed.

Steven Cheung, communications director for Trump’s presidential campaign, said in a statement that Trump is “fine” and being “checked out a local medical facility” after he was tackled, then hustled off stage at the rally by members of his Secret Service detail after gunshots rang out while he was speaking.

Cheung added that Trump “thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act.”

The perpetrator appears to be dead after multiple law enforcement said a shooter had been “neutralized”.