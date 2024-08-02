Biden and Harris greet US prisoners released in landmark exchange with Russia

Journalist Evan Gershkovich, ex-US marine Paul Whelan and journalist Alsu Kurmasheva returned to the United States on Thursday, hours after being freed from detention in Russia in the biggest prisoner exchange between the two countries since the Cold War.



President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris greeted journalist Evan Gershkovich and two other Americans Thursday as they arrived back on US soil after being freed by Russia in a huge prisoner swap.

Biden and Harris, who is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee after the president dropped out of the 2024 election, were at Joint Base Andrews near Washington to welcome back the freed prisoners at around 11:40 pm (0340 GMT).

Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich, former US marine Paul Whelan, and journalist Alsu Kurmasheva were greeted by cheers from family and friends as they disembarked a plane, before each embracing Biden and Harris.

Harris earlier welcomed their release after an "appalling perversion of justice."

Historic swap



