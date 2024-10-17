Biden, Harris say Yahya Sinwar's death offers chance to end Israel-Hamas war in Gaza

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris described Thursday as a good day for the world after the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Sinwar, considered the mastermind behind the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack on Israel that prompted war in Gaza and wider regional conflict, was killed by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Thursday.

Biden, in a lengthy written statement, said he directed U.S. intelligence officials to help Israel locate and track Sinwar as well as other Hamas leaders hiding underground.

"To my Israeli friends, this is no doubt a day of relief and reminiscence, similar to the scenes witnessed throughout the United States after President Obama ordered the raid to kill Osama Bin Laden in 2011," Biden said.

PHOTO: President Biden delivers remarks on the initial impacts of Hurricane Milton in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive office building in Washington, Oct. 10, 2024. (Annabelle Gordon/Reuters)

A key question now is what Sinwar's death could mean for the war, and whether it could put new pressure on Israel and Hamas to restart negotiations for a cease-fire and hostage release deal.

U.S. officials have described Sinwar as the main barrier to achieving such a resolution.

Biden said he would soon discuss with Israeli leaders the path forward for bringing hostages home and "for ending this war once and for all."

"There is now the opportunity for a 'day after' in Gaza without Hamas in power, and for a political settlement that provides a better future for Israelis and Palestinians alike," Biden said. "Yahya Sinwar was an insurmountable obstacle to achieving all of those goals. That obstacle no longer exists. But much work remains before us."

According to the prime minister's office, Biden called Netanyahu from Air Force One and "congratulated him" on Sinwar's death,

"The two leaders agreed that there is an opportunity to promote the release of the abductees, and that they will work together to achieve this goal," Netanyahu's office said.

PHOTO: Hamas Gaza leader Yahya Al Sinwar attends a press conference after Hamas announcing his victory in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Mar. 10, 2021. (Mohammed Saber//EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Vice President Harris echoed Biden's comments as she campaigned in battleground Wisconsin.

"Israel has a right to defend itself, and the threat Hamas poses to Israel must be eliminated. Today, there is clear progress toward that goal. Hamas is decimated, and its leadership is eliminated," Harris told reporters in prepared remarks.

"This moment gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza, and it must end such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination. And it is time for the day after to begin without Hamas in power," Harris added.

PHOTO: Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about the killing of Hamas' top leader Yahya Sinwar in a battle with Israeli forces in Gaza, Oct. 17, 2024, following a campaign rally at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that Sinwar was responsible for the deaths of citizens of more than 30 countries and that the "world is a better place with him gone."

"In the days ahead, the United States will redouble its efforts with partners to end this conflict, secure the release all hostages, and chart a new path forward that will enable the people of Gaza to rebuild their lives and realize their aspirations free from war and free from the brutal grip of Hamas," Blinken said.

State Department spokesperson Matt Miller similar said from the podium on Thursday that Sinwar's death offered an "opportunity" to resume negotiations.

