Biden Highlights Trump’s ‘Worst Lie’ in RNC Speech

President Joe Biden, in a series of social media posts late Friday, took issue with many aspects of Donald Trump’s acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention the day prior, at one point informing him that his frequent praise for Hannibal Lecter is misguided because he’s just a character and a cannibal.

Just after 8 p.m., Biden’s account on X introduced dozens of posts with the message that, since he was “stuck at home with COVID,” he “had the distinct misfortune” of watching the GOP nominee’s speech. “What the hell was he talking about?” Biden wrote.

“Honestly, I thought the worst lie he told all night was when he said ‘in conclusion’ and then kept going,” Biden wrote at the end of the thread, mocking Trump’s 93-minute RNC speech.

The speech broke Trump’s own record (from 2016) for the longest since 1956, according to the American Presidency Project.

Biden also pounced on the topic of COVID and Trump’s response to the pandemic while in office. Further subjects included social security, taxation, inflation and electric vehicles, with Biden noting correctly that there is no “mandate” for such vehicles, as Trump alleged in his speech.

Biden made several references to Project 2025, a controversial agenda drawn up by the right-wing Heritage Foundation, with input from some former members of Trump’s own presidential administration.

“He said he wants to throw immigrants into mass detention camps as part of his Project 2025 agenda,” Biden wrote. “It’s despicable. Project 2025 is extreme and dangerous. And it’s not who we are as a nation.”

In the next post, BIden shared a clip of Trump—once again—gushing over “the late, great Hannibal Lecter.”

Biden, addressing Trump specifically, wrote: “Hannibal Lecter is not real. And he is a cannibal.”

The Lecter character, additionally, hasn’t died in any medium, making Trump’s use of “late” also questionable.

Biden, making the posts as more and Democrats call on him to nix his reelection bid, wrapped up the thread by criticizing Trump’s stance on unions and alluding to how he said he wants to be a dictator for “day one” of his presidency.

