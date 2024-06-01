Biden honors Chiefs for consecutive Super Bowl wins

STORY: :: The White House welcomes Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs

:: May 31, 2024

:: Washington, D.C.

"The first team in 20 years to win back to back. Back to back. I kind of like that."

"After starting this season red hot, you all had your share of struggles. When the doubters questioned whether you could pull off again, believe me, I know what that feels like, but anyway. But I don't think anybody is doubting you now. You fought hard. You kept the faith. Three All-Pro, three Pro Bowlers, a resilient offense, top defense led by one of the best coordinators in the game."

:: The U.S. President was presented with a Kansas City Chiefs helmet

Biden congratulated the team for their resilience on the field, but also for team members' reaction during a shooting at a celebratory rally after their win. "Amid the chaos, this team stepped up again," he said.

Biden briefly donned a team helmet handed to him by Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before mingling in the crowd.