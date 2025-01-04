Biden honors Vietnam, Korea veterans with presidential medals

STORY: :: Joe Biden honors veterans for the final time as president

:: Washington, D.C.

:: January 3, 2025

:: Joe Biden, U.S. President

"I'm deeply privileged to honor seven Americans, seven American heroes. That's not hyperbole. These are genuine to their core heroes. Heroes of different ranks, different positions, and even different generations. But heroes who all went above and beyond the call of duty. Heroes who all deserve our nation's highest and oldest military recognition. The Medal of Honor."

"We can't stop here. Together as a nation, it is up to us to give this medal meaning, to keep fighting, to keep fighting for one another, for each other, to keep defending everything these heroes fought for. And many of them died for."

Biden awarded the Medals of Honor, which are esteemed military awards, at an evening ceremony in the White House's East Room. He acknowledged that it was one of his final acts as commander-in-chief.

"It's been the greatest honor of my life to be entrusted with the greatest fighting force in the history of the world, and the finest military in the history of the world," he said.

Kenneth J. David, who served as a radio-telephone operator during the Vietnam War, was the only living recipient of the Medal of Honor on Friday. The six others received the honor posthumously, with their relatives accepting it on their behalves.

David distracted enemy forces that were attacking his company in Vietnam in May 1970, saving wounded fellow soldiers at his own expense. He received a standing ovation after Biden placed the medal around his neck.