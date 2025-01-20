Biden issues pre-emptive pardons to Dr. Fauci and other Trump targets in one of his final acts

Joe Sommerlad and Andrew Feinberg
·4 min read
Biden issues pre-emptive pardons to Dr. Fauci and other Trump targets in one of his final acts

President Joe Biden has issued pre-emptive pardons to Dr Anthony Fauci, General Mark Milley and the members of Congress who served on the House committee that investigated the attempted insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6 2021 in one of his final acts before leaving the White House, anticipating their political persecution by his incoming successor Donald Trump.

In a statement, Biden characterized each of the recipients as “dedicated, selfless public servants” on whom the nation relies “every day” and called them “the lifeblood of our democracy.”

He also condemned how they had been “subjected to ongoing threats and intimidation for faithfully discharging their duties” by the president-elect and his allies, and noted that Trump and other prominent Republicans — including members of his incoming cabinet — have called for the recipients to be prosecuted for various actions they’ve taken while in government service and after.

“These public servants have served our nation with honor and distinction and do not deserve to be the targets of unjustified and politically motivated prosecutions,” Biden said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He continued: “I believe in the rule of law, and I am optimistic that the strength of our legal institutions will ultimately prevail over politics. But these are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing.”

Biden also noted that “baseless and politically motivated investigations” can and do “wreak havoc on the lives, safety, and financial security of targeted individuals and their families.”

“Even when individuals have done nothing wrong – and in fact have done the right thing – and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage reputations and finances,” he said, adding that he was using his authority to grant pardons to Milley, Fauci, the members and staff of the House January 6 Select Committee, as well as a group of police officers who gave evidence before the panel, former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn and Sergeant Aquilino Gonell, and Washington, DC Metropolitan Police officer Daniel Hodges and former officer Michael Fanone.

“The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense. Our nation owes these public servants a debt of gratitude for their tireless commitment to our country,” Biden said.

Neither Dunn nor Gonell immediately responded to text messages from The Independent inquiring as to their reaction to the pardon announcement. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Hodges — who still serves as a member of the DC police force — wrote that he was unable to comment as he was on duty for inauguration day.

The sweeping pardons are an unprecedented use of the outgoing president’s clemency powers, and will foreclose the possibility of any of the recipients becoming targets of criminal investigations during Trump’s second term.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s unclear whether all of the recipients will accept the grants of executive clemency. Under American law, a pardon must be freely accepted by the recipient in order to be effective. And some of the former House members who Biden has now pardoned, including former GOP representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, have said they would not accept a pardon because under the law the acceptance of a pardon is considered an admission of guilt.

Earlier this month, Kinzinger said he did not want to be pardoned during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert  because he “didn’t do anything wrong.”

““If Donald Trump wants to come after me… Look, do I want him to come after me? Of course not. But if he decides to, I’ll be twice as much of a pain in his backside because I will, from my cell in jail, continue to remind the American people that this is not the country we live in, this was not the country the Constitution represents, and I will continue to call him out,” he said.

Biden’s last-minute use of his pardon power comes on the heels of another controversial grant of clemency to his son, Hunter Biden, who he absolved of a sweeping list of tax and other crimes committed over a decade-long period.

It’s likely one of the last official acts he will undertake before he leaves the White House for the final time as president and rides to the Capitol alongside Trump, who will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States at noon in the Capitol rotunda on Monday afternoon. Trump has previously hinted that he could seek revenge against his numerous political enemies after returning to the Oval Office.

More follows...

Latest Stories

  • Biden Burns Trump One Last Time With Last-Minute Pardons for His Enemies

    President Joe Biden has pardoned several potential targets of the incoming Donald Trump administration just hours before the transfer of power on Monday. Biden pardoned Anthony Fauci, retired Gen. Mark Milley, and members of the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to the Associated Press. “The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an ad

  • Inauguration Day Latest: Biden pardons Fauci, Milley and Jan. 6 committee before Trump takes office

    Donald Trump, who overcame impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts to win another term in the White House, will be sworn in Monday as the 47th U.S. president taking charge as Republicans claim unified control of Washington and set out to reshape the country’s institutions. The “transfer of families” is a frenetic Inauguration Day ritual of approximately five hours where the White House is turned over from the outgoing presidential family to the incoming one. In that time, while the outgoing and incoming presidents are together for the inaugural ceremony — White House residence staff hustle to inventory belongings, pack and move out one family and prepare the residence for its new occupants.

  • Biden pardons Fauci and Milley in an effort to guard against potential 'revenge' by Trump

    President Joe Biden on Monday pardoned Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired Gen. Mark Milley and members of the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, using the extraordinary powers of his office in his final hours to guard against potential “revenge” by the incoming Trump administration. The decision by Biden comes after Donald Trump warned of an enemies list filled with those who have crossed him politically or sought to hold him accountable for his attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss and his role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump has selected Cabinet nominees who backed his election lies and who have pledged to punish those involved in efforts to investigate him.

  • Biden pardons Fauci and Milley in an effort to guard against potential retribution by Trump

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pardoned Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired Gen. Mark Milley and members of the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, using the extraordinary powers of his office in his final hours to guard against potential “revenge” by the incoming Trump administration.

  • Joe Biden Issues Preemptive Pardons To Anthony Fauci, Liz Cheney And Other January 6th Committee Members

    With just a few hours remaining in his presidency, Joe Biden preemptively pardoned Anthony Fauci, Mark Milley and members of the January 6th Committee and their staffs, amid concerns that they would be targets of investigation by the incoming administration. Also being pardoned are staffers of the committee and U.S. Capitol and Metropolitan Police officers …

  • Trump plans to issue Day 1 pardons for some convicted January 6 rioters

    President-elect Donald Trump and his team have drafted a slate of pardons for people convicted for their role in the January 6 Capitol attack to be issued on Day 1, shortly after Trump is sworn in as president, two sources familiar with the plans told CNN.

  • Trump to Declare National Energy Emergency, Unlocking New Powers

    (Bloomberg) -- President-elect Donald Trump is poised to invoke emergency powers as part of his plan to unleash domestic energy production while seeking to reverse President Joe Biden’s actions to combat climate change, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergHow Sanctuary Cities Are Preparing for Another Showdown With TrumpNYC Commuters Get New Way to Dodge Traffic: $95 Helicopter RidesWhat LA’s Fires Mean for the City’s Housing ShortageDeadly Landslide of Garbage

  • John Bolton on what Trump might want from Canada

    John Bolton was once one of Donald Trump's closest advisers. And to deal effectively with the new American president, Bolton warns Canada should not only focus on border security spending.

  • Lindsey Graham Berates CBS Host for Tough Questions: ‘Worry About Reporting the News Fairly’

    Republican senator and Donald Trump ally Lindsey Graham blasted CBS Face the Nation’s Margaret Brennan after she questioned him on the incoming Trump administration’s threats against journalists. Brennan had been interrogating Graham on whether he endorsed Kash Patel to become the next FBI director despite several questions raised by US lawyers and national security veterans who have worked with him. When the CBS host asked Graham whether he would be asking Patel about his threats against journa

  • CNN Data Reporter Hits Joe Biden With A Harsh Truth In His Final Hours Of Office

    "My goodness gracious," Harry Enten said of one particular polling detail on the outgoing president.

  • Exclusive-German ambassador warns of Trump plan to redefine constitutional order, document shows

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's ambassador to the United States has warned that the incoming Trump administration will rob U.S. law enforcement and the media of their independence and hand big tech companies "co-governing power", according to a confidential document seen by Reuters. The briefing document, dated Jan. 14 and signed by Ambassador Andreas Michaelis, describes Donald Trump's agenda for his second White House term as one of "maximum disruption" that will bring about "a redefinition of the constitutional order - maximum concentration of power with the president at the expense of Congress and the federal states." "Basic democratic principles and checks and balances will be largely undermined, the legislature, law enforcement and media will be robbed of their independence and misused as a political arm, Big Tech will be given co-governing power," it says.

  • Don Jr.’s Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle Tags Along With Him for Inauguration Festivities

    Donald Trump Jr. had an unexpected guest in tow as he made the rounds in Washington D.C. over the weekend ahead of his father’s inauguration. The eldest Trump child was spotted Saturday being trailed by his former fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, as he greeted former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro‘s son, Eduardo Bolsonaro and his wife, Heloísa Wol. The friendly exes were captured in a video posted to Eduardo’s Instagram stories, captioned “🇺🇸🤝🇧🇷 Time to celebrate buddy" and tagging Don Jr., who

  • Trump Phoned Kid Rock About Strippers and Inauguration Rally

    Kid Rock said President-elect Donald Trump personally phoned him to inquire about whether the Secret Service banned the rock singer from having strippers on stage at a Trump rally set to take place Sunday in Washington D.C. The “Bawitdaba” hitmaker told Fox & Friends Sunday that Trump got second-hand word of a joke he’d made and, not knowing whether it was serious, called to see if the federal law enforcement agency had indeed banned pole dancers from his victory rally at Capital One Arena. “Fri

  • Donald Trump’s pledge to ‘drill, baby, drill’ meets the reality of fracking in rural Pennsylvania

    Promises made by Donald Trump to unleash the fracking industry played a vital role in his fight to win Pennsylvania, a key battleground state in the 2024 US election. Despite the consequences the industry has had for the health of rural communities like Dimock in the north of the state, many residents continue to support the incoming president. A double yellow line marks the centre of Route 29, expanding at the top of each rolling hill that sweeps across the frozen landscape of northeast Pennsyl

  • Thousands gather in Washington to protest Trump inauguration

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Thousands of people gathered in Washington on Saturday to protest President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, as activists for women's rights, racial justice and other causes rallied against incoming policies they say will threaten their constitutional rights during the Republican's second term. Some in the crowd wore the pink hats that marked the much-larger protest against Trump's first inauguration in 2017.

  • Trump didn't wait to be sworn in to start breaking his campaign promises to you | Opinion

    It's been a while since you've heard Trump promise gas at less than $2 per gallon, right? That's usually a sign he's walking away from a promise.

  • Trump says he will quickly release JFK, Robert Kennedy, MLK assassination files

    President-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday he would release classified documents in the coming days related to the assassinations of U.S. President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Trump, who returns to the White House on Monday, promised on the campaign trail to release classified intelligence and law enforcement files on the 1963 assassination of JFK, as America's 35th president is widely known. He had made a similar promise during his 2017 to 2021 term, and he did in fact release some documents related to JFK's 1963 slaying.

  • Canada to hold an unusual inauguration day party in Washington

    Some Donald Trump fans stopped to snap photos of an unexpected sight during their inauguration jaunt through downtown Washington, D.C."Canada congratulates Donald Trump," one exclaimed on Sunday, as he read the sign atop the Canadian Embassy flanked by enormous maple leaf flags off Pennsylvania Avenue."Think Justin Trudeau's up there?"No, the prime minister was not there. But more than 1,500 people may, indeed, be there attending Canada's quadrennial inauguration day party on Monday.This year's

  • Melania Trump Wears Dior to Wreath-laying Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery

    The president-elect did not deliver any remarks before or after the event at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

  • Bannon Predicts ‘Criminal’ Zuckerberg Will ‘Flip’ on Trump

    Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has dubbed Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg a “criminal” and said he would be likely to betray the MAGA movement despite his recent efforts to woo the president-elect. The War Room podcast host told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl on This Week that he saw Zuckerberg and other tech billionaires including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as “supplicants.” “They’re not there as the oligarchs,” he asserted in an interview that aired Sunday. “We had no power. President Trump wa