Biden to join Harris in Pittsburgh for Labor Day campaign event in swing-state

U.S Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks on Thursday to supporters at a campaign event in Savannah, Geo. Harris and Walz will be in Pennsylvania on Monday for Labor Day campaign events. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to be in Pittsburgh on Monday for a Labor Day campaign event in the Steel City.

It will be their first joint event on the campaign trail since Harris officially became the Democratic nominee in the running to replace him against former President Donald Trump.

Biden is set to arrive in Pittsburgh at about 3:40 p.m. EDT, with the event slated to begin sometime at about 4:45 p.m.

The union hall event will be attended by members and officials of local unions such as United Steelworkers and AFSCME in union-friendly Allegheny County.

Harris has received the backing of several unions, including United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain, and has indicated her plans to largely continue Biden's labor policies.

U.S Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz launched their bus tour through Georgia last week and ended with an event at the Enmarket Arena. U.S. President Joe Biden will join Harris on Monday in union-friendly Pittsburgh. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI)

They will be joined by Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who had been in contention to be Harris' vice presidential pick, along with Sen. Bob Casey, Pittsburgh Mayor Gainey and Reps. Summer Lee, Madeleine Dean and Chris Deluzio.

Harris had been in Pittsburgh last month with her vice presidential pick to kick-off their bus tour.

Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris (C-L) and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff (L) joined by.Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (C-R) and his wife, Gwen, at the recent 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Ill. The four will be on campaign stops Monday in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI

Meanwhile, the Democrats' nominee for vice president, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to be up north in Erie at about the same time from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. However, the venue for Walz has yet to be announced.

The Pennsylvania swing is part of a Labor Day campaign blitz for Harris, who was in Detroit earlier in the day.

Walz spent the day in Milwaukee with his wife, Gwen, while Harris' husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, will be at a campaign event later in Newport News, Va.