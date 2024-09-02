Biden to join Harris in Pittsburgh for Labor Day campaign event in swing-state
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to be in Pittsburgh on Monday for a Labor Day campaign event in the Steel City.
It will be their first joint event on the campaign trail since Harris officially became the Democratic nominee in the running to replace him against former President Donald Trump.
Biden is set to arrive in Pittsburgh at about 3:40 p.m. EDT, with the event slated to begin sometime at about 4:45 p.m.
The union hall event will be attended by members and officials of local unions such as United Steelworkers and AFSCME in union-friendly Allegheny County.
Harris has received the backing of several unions, including United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain, and has indicated her plans to largely continue Biden's labor policies.
They will be joined by Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who had been in contention to be Harris' vice presidential pick, along with Sen. Bob Casey, Pittsburgh Mayor Gainey and Reps. Summer Lee, Madeleine Dean and Chris Deluzio.
Harris had been in Pittsburgh last month with her vice presidential pick to kick-off their bus tour.
Meanwhile, the Democrats' nominee for vice president, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to be up north in Erie at about the same time from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. However, the venue for Walz has yet to be announced.
The Pennsylvania swing is part of a Labor Day campaign blitz for Harris, who was in Detroit earlier in the day.
Walz spent the day in Milwaukee with his wife, Gwen, while Harris' husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, will be at a campaign event later in Newport News, Va.