Biden lashes out at Dem 'elites,' dares post-debate critics to 'run against me'

WASHINGTON − President Joe Biden lashed out at Democratic critics during a phone call Monday morning into MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” slamming those who want him to withdraw from the race as “elites” and daring them to run against him.

“I’m getting so frustrated by the elites in the party – they know so much more,” Biden sarcastically told co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski

“If any of these guys don’t think I should run, run against me. Announce they’re (running for) president. Challenge me at the convention.”

Biden is digging in amid calls for him to withdraw from the 2024 campaign following his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump a week and a half ago.

Despite facing nominal opposition during the Democratic primary, Biden has argued he is the choice of Democratic voters, pointing to the 14 million votes he received during the primaries and the backing of 87% of Democrats who cast votes.

