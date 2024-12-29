Biden maintains he could have beaten Trump

Cameron Henderson
·3 min read
A man watches the US Presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
A bullish Joe Biden feels he could have won the US election in November - Ross D Franklin/AP

Joe Biden has insisted he could have defeated Donald Trump in the US Presidential election if he had defied his party by continuing to run, reports suggest.

According to the Washington Post Mr Biden, the outgoing President, and some of his aides, have said in recent days that he regrets dropping out of the race.

The incumbent President made way for Kamala Harris in July after leading figures in the Democratic Party urged him to step aside following a disastrous debate performance which caused his polling numbers to plummet.

Defeated Democratic candidate Kamala Harris
Mr Biden was replaced by Kamala Harris at the top of the Democratic ticket - Saul Loeb/Getty

Aides told the outlet that Mr Biden has been careful not to blame Ms Harris, who replaced him at the top of the ticket and was roundly beaten by Mr Trump on November 5, losing the popular vote and all seven swing states to the President-elect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many Democrats have blamed Ms Harris’s defeat on Mr Biden’s insistence on staying in the race for so long, which left his Vice-President little more than three months to mount her election campaign.

“Biden ran on the promise that he was going to be a transitional president, and in effect, have one term before handing it off to another generation,” Democratic senator Richard Blumenthal told The Washington Post.

“I think his running again broke that concept — the conceptual underpinning of the theory that he would end the Trump appeal; he would defeat Trumpism and enable a new era.”

Some of the President’s closest advisers also conceded that his traditional style of governing and campaigning was not necessarily well-suited to modern politics.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden in a televised debate on CNN
Mr Biden struggled to match Mr Trump in a televised debate - Gerald Herbert/AP

“The President has been operating on a time horizon measured in decades, while the political cycle is measured in four years,” Jake Sullivan, Mr Biden’s national security adviser, told the outlet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“How to govern at this moment to set the US up for long-term success has one answer, and how to govern to deal with midterm and presidential elections in the very short term might have a different answer.”

In recent weeks, the President has voiced regret for missteps he made in office, admitting he was “stupid” for not gaining personal credit by putting his name on pandemic relief cheques – as Mr Trump had in 2020.

He has also acknowledged that he “screwed up” in his June 27 debate against Mr Trump, in which he gave incoherent answers and appeared to stumble over his words, leading many viewers to draw the conclusion he was too old to be President.

Mr Biden is also said to regret his choice for attorney general, complaining that Merrick Garland moved too slowly in prosecuting Mr Trump over the January 6 riots – charges that were ultimately dismissed – and too aggressively in prosecuting the President’s son, Hunter.

Latest Stories

  • 3 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford If Trump Imposes Tariffs in 2025

    One of the cornerstones of President-elect Donald Trump’s reelection campaign of 2024 was his promise to implement tariffs.

  • Trump Hints at Siccing Feds On Woman Who Beat Him in Court

    President-elect Donald Trump has again hinted that he is far from done with legal battles after his $15 million settlement with ABC and its star anchor George Stephanopoulos. On his Truth Social platform, Trump reposted a photo of E. Jean Carroll with large letters that read: “Should a woman go to jail for falsely accusing a man of rape? Retruth if you want justice for Trump.” The comments are among a slew of posts and reposts from the incoming president in which he has suggested that he will tr

  • Musk calls some MAGA supporters ‘contemptible fools’ as visa row intensifies

    Tech billionaire Elon Musk labeled a section of President-elect Trump supporters as “contemptible fools” as the online debate around visas for highly skilled workers on the right intensifies. A Trump world civil war has been brewing this week as Musk, and his “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) partner Vivek Ramaswamy have found themselves on the…

  • Biden still regrets dropping out of 2024 race and believes he could have beaten Trump, says report

    Biden also admitted to aides that he had made other mistakes, including the selection of Merrick Garland as attorney general

  • Musk says ‘hateful unrepentant racists’ must be removed from Republican Party as visa feud deepens

    ‘They will absolutely be the downfall of the Republican Party if they are not removed,’ Tesla and SpaceX tycoon warns

  • Battle-Scarred Johnson Issued Ultimatum: ‘Start Taking Extraordinary Measures’

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday that she may have to take “extraordinary measures” to keep the federal government functioning if lawmakers can’t raise or suspend the debt limit—a warning that comes as House Speaker Mike Johnson navigates the tricky issue of maintaining GOP support. “I respectfully urge Congress to act to protect the full faith and credit of the United States,” Yellen wrote in a letter to members of Congress. The “extraordinary measures” are expected to be required be

  • Where RFK Jr. got all his money and how he gained power in Trump’s circle

    Forbes last year estimated that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s net worth was about $15 million.

  • CNN Host Spots Elon Musk’s Free Speech Hypocrisy Amid Right-Wing Clash On Immigration

    Several conservative accounts have reportedly seen restrictions on Musk’s X platform after criticizing the billionaire’s immigration takes.

  • LeBlanc and Joly offer little details about visit with Trump's team in Florida

    OTTAWA — Two senior members of the federal cabinet were in Florida Friday pushing Canada's new $1.3 billion border plan with members of Donald Trump's transition team, a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself appeared to finally push back at the president-elect over his social media posts about turning Canada into the 51st state.

  • Opinion - Democrats attacking Matt Gaetz prove they learned nothing from their loss

    Republicans will be thrilled that the Democratic Party continues to prove itself clueless and tone deaf coming up on two months after President-elect Trump’s decisive and power-shifting victory.

  • Calmes: Politics past will haunt Washington in 2025. It won't be pretty

    Brace for a MAGA civil war, mayhem courtesy of Elon Musk and Democrats with more leverage than the Nov. 5 election might have led you to believe.

  • Judge signals that contempt hearing for Rudy Giuliani over his assets might not go well for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge is signaling that Rudy Giuliani’s contempt hearing next Friday might not end so well for the former New York City mayor and onetime personal lawyer for President-elect Donald Trump as two Georgia election poll workers try to collect a $148 million defamation award they won against him.

  • Musk causes uproar for backing Germany's far-right party ahead of key elections

    BERLIN (AP) — Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk caused uproar after backing Germany’s far-right party in a major newspaper ahead of key parliamentary elections in the Western European country, leading to the resignation of the paper’s opinion editor in protest.

  • China is visa-free for most of Europe, but not this EU trio. Why?

    Post-Covid China has become more open to foreign tourists than it has ever been in decades, with Europe so far the main target of Beijing's expanding unilateral visa-free entrance scheme. That is, except Sweden, Lithuania and the Czech Republic - the only European Union (EU) nations not on the list. Chinese analysts say the omission reflects what Beijing sees as problematic bilateral relations over issues ranging from Taiwan to access to technology. Tensions over the Ukraine war have made matter

  • Criminologist says Canada should better track foreign student departures

    OTTAWA — A Canadian criminologist who once worked on inland immigration enforcement for the Canada Border Services Agency said Canada needs to better track foreign nationals who arrive in the country on student visas.

  • Voting Tech Company Suing Fox News Could Expose Murdoch Succession Drama

    Details of the Murdoch family succession feud may soon be unsealed if Smartmatic, a voting machine company that is suing Fox News, is successful in its bid to use the secret court documents as evidence. Smartmatic has asked the commissioner of Nevada’s probate court for access to certain documents pertaining to the secretive succession struggle, according to CNN. The company may want to use the contents of the sealed documents to strengthen its defamation case against Fox, a source told CNN. Doc

  • Russia says it will stop gas exports to Moldova from Jan 1

    Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Saturday it would suspend gas exports to Moldova from 0500 GMT on Jan. 1 due to unpaid debt by Moldova, which is bracing for severe power cuts. It said the company reserved the right to take any action, including terminating the supply contract with Moldova. Russia supplies Moldova with about 2 billion cubic metres of gas per year, which is piped via Ukraine to the breakaway region of Transdniestria where it is used to generate cheap power that is sold to government-controlled parts of Moldova.

  • Sen. Cardin says Trump's tough talk on Panama Canal could push allies to China, Russia

    The outgoing chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee said on ABC's "This Week" that President-elect Donald Trump's threats to seize the Panama Canal could drive allies of the United States toward Russia and China. In an interview Sunday with "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, said Trump's recent statements about taking over the Panama Canal, buying Greenland and making Canada the 51st U.S. state, are affecting "America's credibility globally."

  • Top Dem: Trump Wants to Save TikTok for ‘Inflating His Ego’

    Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Jake Auchincloss suggested that the real reason for President-elect Donald Trump’s about-turn on TikTok policy is because of his ego. Auchincloss—who is a member of the subcommittee focused on competition between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party—spoke about Trump’s desire to delay banning TikTok, despite previously being in support of the bill. Trump’s new approach to the Chinese app simply “doesn’t pass the common sense test,” Auchincloss told Jim Sciutto o

  • Fundy Albert mayor resigns, blaming province

    A mayor in southeastern New Brunswick announced his resignation Friday afternoon, partially putting blame on the provincial government. Bob Rochon, mayor of Fundy Albert, posted a letter to social media explaining the issues the municipality had faced with amalgamation and within the council."... It has become clear to me that I no longer have the confidence and trust of members of council," Rochon wrote in the letter. "Without that, I am ineffective as mayor."When reached by phone Saturday, Roc