Biden makes rare appearance at White House briefing

STORY: :: Biden says he would consider alternatives to

striking Iranian oil fields if he were in Israel’s shoes

:: Washington, D.C.

:: October 4, 2024

"The Israelis have concluded how or what they're going to do in term of a strike, that's under discussion. I think, if I were in their shoes, I'd be thinking about other alternatives than striking oil fields." // "What I know is the plan that I put together received the support of the U.N. Security Council, the vast majority of our allies around the world, as a way to bring this to an end. Look, the Israelis have every right to respond to the vicious attacks on them, not just from the Iranians, but from everyone from Hezbollah, the Houthis, anyway. But the fact is that they have to be very much more careful about dealing with civilian casualties."

Tensions between Iran and Israel have been high as Israel has been weighing options to respond to Tehran's ballistic missile attack on Tuesday, which Iran had carried out in response to Israel's military action in Lebanon.

The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered by Palestinian Hamas militants' Oct. 7, 2023, attack that killed 1,200 and in which about 250 were taken as hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel's subsequent assault on Hamas-governed Gaza has killed over 41,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry, and displaced nearly Gaza's entire population, caused a hunger crisis and led to genocide allegations that Israel denies.

Israel's recent military action in Lebanon has killed hundreds, wounded thousands and displaced over a million. Israel says it is targeting Lebanese Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.