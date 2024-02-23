Biden marks Ukraine war anniversary with new sanctions against Russia

President Biden on Friday announced more than 500 new sanctions against Russia over the death of imprisoned dissident Alexei Navalny and Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war in Ukraine. “Two years ago, shortly before dawn, Russian troops marched across the border into Ukraine. Putin believed he could easily bend the will and break the resolve of the free people of Ukraine. ... Two years later, he remains wrong. ” Biden said. “I'm announcing more than 500 new sanctions in response to Putin's brutal war of conquest, in response to Alexei Navalny's death. Because make no mistake, Putin is responsible for Alexei's death.”