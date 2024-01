Verdict hearing of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who was detained and accused of espionage, in Moscow

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden met on Wednesday with the sister of Paul Whelan, the former U.S. Marine detained in Russia, the White House said.

The White House said that after a private meeting with Elizabeth Whelan "to discuss the Administration’s continued efforts to secure Paul’s release from Russia," Biden called Paul Whelan's parents.

