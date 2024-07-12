Biden has minor slips at NATO press conference, fails to allay Dem. fears

President Joe Biden provided a defiant performance during a pivotal press conference at the close of the NATO Summit in Washington D.C. Thrusday.

The President answered questions for approximately 45 minuets on a range of issues, though multiple questions were focused on the President's mental and physical capabilities.

Biden, 81, held firm in his commitment to staying in the race and defeating former President Donald Trump.

"I think I'm the most qualified person to run for president. I beat him once and I will beat him again," Biden said. "I've gotta finish this job. I've gotta finish this job because there's so much at stake."

Several backbench Democratic representatives have called on Biden to step away from the party's ticket, with Representatives Scott Peters (Calif.) Eric Sorensen (Ill.) and Jim Himes (Conn.) adding to the chorus after the press conference.

Biden provided a few unclear answers and made one notable slip that may not allay nerve-wracked party operative fears.

Biden shrugs off earlier Zelensky moment

Biden shrugged off a question about calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "President Putin" earlier in the day.

"Did you see any damage," Biden said in response to a question on if the President's age damaged the country's standing on the world stage. "This was the most successful conference I've attended in a long time."

During the introduction of Zelenskyy Biden caught his mistake and said, "President Putin − we're going to beat President Putin. President Zelenskyy. I'm so focused on beating Putin."

Biden pushed his success in organizing NATO and the intelligence community to repel the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine that attempted to take the country's capital.

"Today, Kyiv still stands. And NATO stands stronger than it has ever been," Biden said.

Biden confuses VP for Trump

Biden mistakenly called Vice President Kamala Harris "Trump" during a question on if the Vice President could beat the former President if she assumed the head of the ticket.

“Look, I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be vice resident if she was not qualified to be president,” he said.

Biden would later go on to praise Harris' work on abortion rights and emphasized her ability to assume the Presidency if needed.

Trump seized on the mistake on Truth Social, the social media platform he owns. "Crooked Joe begins his “Big Boy” Press Conference with, "I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president, though I think she was not qualified to be president." Great job, Joe!," Trump wrote.

President Joe Biden holds news conference at the 2024 NATO Summit on Thursday in Washington, DC. NATO leaders convened in Washington this week for the annual summit to discuss future strategies and commitments and mark the 75th anniversary of the alliance's founding.

Biden unclear on military answer

Biden was unclear on who in the military he is consulting during a question regarding the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

"I’m following the advice of my commander in chief—the chief of staff of the military—as well as the secretary of defense, and our intelligence people," Biden said. “And we are making a day-to-day basis on how far they should go in."

The President is Commander in Chief. Biden did not clarify who he was referring to.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden makes few but notable mistakes at NATO press conference