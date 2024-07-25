Biden and Netanyahu all smiles in Oval Office meeting despite simmering tensions over Gaza

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime MinisterBenjamin Netanyahu met on Thursday for what could be their last face-to-face talk (AP)

President Joe Biden and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu were unfailingly cordial as the two leaders met in the Oval Office on Thursday afternoon for what could be their last face-to-face talks before Biden leaves office.

Netanyahu, who has been a thorn in the side of Democratic presidents for his work to undermine the two-state solution to the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict, praised Biden’s long-standing support for Israel while he and the American leader spoke to reporters ahead of their bilateral talks.

“Mr President, we’ve known each other for 40 years, and you’ve known every Israeli prime minister for 50 years ... So from a proud Jewish Zionist to a proud Irish American Zionist, I want to thank you for 50 years of public service and 50 years of support for the State of Israel, and I look forward to discussing with you today and working with you in the months ahead on the great issues before us,” Netanyahu said.

Biden replied that he looked forward to working with the Israeli leader over his final six months in office and noted that his first meeting with an Israeli leader – then-prime minister Golda Meir – also included Yitzhak Rabin, then an assistant to Meir.

Rabin, who served as Israel’s head of government from 1974-1977 and regained the prime minister’s post in 1992, was the Israeli leader who signed the landmark peace deal that brought the Palestinian Authority into existence and laid out a roadmap for peace that has largely been ignored by Netanyahu. He was assassinated in 1995 by an Israeli right-wing extremist who was opposed to the peace process.

The relatively civil sitdown between the two leaders came the day after Netanyahu addressed Congress with a thundering and often bellicose set of remarks in which he condemned pro-Palestinian protesters as “useful idiots” who serve the interests of the Iranian government.

As he spoke in the House of Representatives’ cavernous chamber, just blocks away protesters clashed with police officers and defaced monuments near Washington, DC’s main train station. Some burned American flags, replacing them with Palestinian ones.

The violence was widely condemned by both Biden and Harris, who in a statement on Thursday denounced the “despicable acts by unpatriotic protestors and dangerous hate-fueled rhetoric” and condemned “any individuals associating with the brutal terrorist organization Hamas.”

The meeting between Biden and Netanyahu also took place less than 24 hours after Biden delivered a televised speech explaining his decision to not seek re-election and to endorse Harris – who is set to meet with Netanyahu later in the day.

Biden has spent months unsuccessfully attempting to pressure Netanyahu into moderating his approach to his nearly year-old war on Hamas in hopes of bringing about a deal to return the more than 100 hostages who are still being held by the militant group. Both he and Netanyahu were set to meet with American families of hostages still in captivity later on Thursday.

Protesters burn an American flag outside of Union Station following Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address (AFP via Getty Images)

The Israeli prime minister’s visit comes after months of pressure from Democratic activists who’ve been angered by Biden’s continued support for Netanyahu’s war against Hamas in the wake of the 7 October terror attacks. While the president has put a hold on a shipment of heavy bombs which can cause significant casualties when used in heavily-populated areas, the US continues to be Israel’s largest supplier of military materials.

Members of Biden’s own party have urged him to break more forcefully with Netanyahu, citing the Israeli leader’s longstanding habit of snubbing Democratic presidents and interfering in American politics in favor of Republicans, who have largely given him a free hand to do what he pleases when it comes to the Palestinians.

Yet White House National Security Communications adviser John Kirby told reporters the relationship between the two leaders was a “healthy” one despite the tensions.

“By healthy, I mean they're not going to agree on everything. They haven't – through the long political lives that both of them have enjoyed – always agreed on everything. They come from two different political traditions, but they know one another,” he said.

Kirby added that he believes Biden is “very comfortable” in his relationship with Netanyahu and “the ability that he has to be candid and honest and lay it all out there” in talks with the Israeli leader.