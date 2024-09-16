Biden Orders Full Support for Trump's Protection Amid Secret Service Review After Second Assassination Attempt
President Joe Biden has vowed to provide the Secret Service with all necessary resources to protect Donald Trump following a second assassination attempt. Biden expressed relief that Trump was unharmed after 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested near Trump's West Palm Beach golf course. While no shots were fired, Routh was reportedly waiting to target Trump when Secret Service agents spotted a rifle.