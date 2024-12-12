Biden pardons his son, then commutes single-day record 1,500 sentences. What's next?

Joey Garrison and Bart Jansen, USA TODAY
·8 min read

WASHINGTON ― First came President Joe Biden's controversial pardon this month of his son, Hunter Biden.

It was followed Thursday by the largest single-day act of clemency in modern history: commuting the sentences of nearly 1,500 people who were placed on home confinement during the COVID pandemic and pardoning 39 others convicted of nonviolent crimes.

The lame-duck, 82-year-old Democrat isn't done yet.

Biden promised to take "more steps in the weeks ahead" as he announced the sweeping reprieves for nonviolent, mostly drug-related, offenders he said have successfully reintegrated into their communities and deserved a "second chance."

Less than six weeks before he leaves the White House, Biden faces a host of political and legal considerations as he decides how he will use his presidential clemency power next.

More: President Joe Biden commutes nearly 1,500 sentences and pardons 39 people

President Joe Biden pumps his fist as he departs the first White House conference on women's health research in the East Room of the White House on December 11, 2024 in Washington, DC.
President Joe Biden pumps his fist as he departs the first White House conference on women's health research in the East Room of the White House on December 11, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Biden and his senior aides are considering potential preemptive pardons for individuals they fear President-elect Donald Trump might target for criminal investigations. Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., a close Biden ally, suggested this week that Biden pardon Trump of his federal charges to "clean the slate."

Meanwhile, criminal justice advocates, although pleased by Biden's moves Thursday, want him to sign off on all 10,000 pending clemency petitions. Other activists and progressive Democrats are urging Biden to commute the sentences of 40 men on federal death row, fearing the return of Trump will restart federal executions, which had been paused under the Biden administration.

"With 39 days remaining in his presidency, President Biden has the power to continue to use his clemency authority to change and save the lives of many, many other Americans behind the wall," said Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. "It is the right thing to do, it is the moral thing to do, and it is a matter of legacy.”

More: Who did President Biden pardon? See the full list of names released Thursday

Massachusetts Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley speaks at a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. urging President Joe Biden to commute the death sentences of federal inmates in a handout photo taken on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024.
Massachusetts Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley speaks at a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. urging President Joe Biden to commute the death sentences of federal inmates in a handout photo taken on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024.

Biden outpacing predecessors in commutations, but not pardons

With the latest clemency moves, the White House said Biden has now issued more sentence commutations than any of his predecessors at the same point in their terms. That's in addition to pardons targeting categories of offenses, including pardons for simple marijuana possession in 2022, and a proclamation this year pardoning veterans previously convicted under a military law that banned gay sex.

Yet Biden’s pace of individual pardons ‒ which absolves an individual of a criminal offense entirely ‒ has been the slowest since at least President William McKinley in 1900, according to Justice Department records. Biden has pardoned 65 people so far, leaving him behind another one-term president, George H. W. Bush, who pardoned 74 people. But pardons sometimes happen at the end of an administration because they can be controversial, and Biden has until Jan. 20 to make his decisions.

More: President Biden considers preemptive pardons amid concerns over Trump revenge tour

Jimmy Carter, another one-term president, had the most in the last 50 years, with 534 pardons – before counting the open-ended pardon he provided people who dodged the Vietnam War draft from 1964 to 1973. Franklin Roosevelt pardoned the most since 1900 with 2,819 during his four terms.

The 1,499 individuals whose sentences Biden commuted involve people in home confinement through the 2020 CARES Act, which authorized the federal Bureau of Prisons to move medically vulnerable inmates incarcerated for nonviolent offenses from prisons to house arrest.

President Joe Biden speaks during the first-ever White House Conference on Women's Health Research, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 11, 2024.
President Joe Biden speaks during the first-ever White House Conference on Women's Health Research, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 11, 2024.

Biden said many of recipients receiving commuted sentences "would receive lower sentences if charged under today's laws, policies and practices" and that they have "successfully reintegrated into their families and communities and have shown that they deserve a second chance."

He said the 39 people he is pardoning have shown "commitment to making their communities stronger and safer." None are household names, and most were convicted of nonviolent drug-related offenses.

Clyburn, who had previously commended Biden for pardoning 11 people convicted of simple marijuana possession, said his action tackled injustice.

“Many people of color and moderate means have been disproportionately burdened by systemic injustices and clemency is a potent tool in the President’s toolbox to remedy some faults in our legal system,” Clyburn said in a statement.

Margaret Huang, president of the Southern Poverty Law Center, said Biden’s action provided justice for people in southern states who are disproportionately and harshly punished due to discriminatory law enforcement.

“The failings of the criminal legal system have resulted in the mass incarceration of people of color throughout the South, justified by fabricated narratives about the benefits of institutionalization to public safety,” Huang said.

Some Republicans had pushed legislation that sought to return people in home confinement during the pandemic back to prison. But GOP criticism from Biden's actions Thursday didn't appear widespread.

"I’m not surprised at this point anymore," Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., told Fox News. "I think I’m still trying to get over the Hunter Biden thing after he promised America he wouldn’t do it."

Pressure from the left to clear federal death row

In the weeks since Trump's election victory last month, criminal justice activists have ramped up pressure on Biden to commute sentences of federal inmates on death row ‒ and follow through on a Biden 2020 campaign promise to end the federal death penalty. They renewed their calls after Thursday's announcement.

During Trump's first term, his administration oversaw 13 executions in its final six months, becoming the first presidential administration to carry out the federal death penalty in 17 years. Trump has vowed to resume federal executions and even expand it to drug dealers.

More: Pressure is on to get Biden to fulfill a campaign promise before he leaves office

A collection of 134 groups advocating for civil liberties, human rights and social justice urged Biden on Monday to commute the sentences of all prisoners on death row. Pressley and other House Democrats held a news conference calling for the same Wednesday.

“While today’s announcement is wonderful, there is more to do in the final weeks before President Biden leaves office,” said Cynthia Roseberry, director of policy and government affairs at the American Civil Liberties Union’s justice division. “We strongly urge President Biden to use his power to address this country's failed death penalty by commuting death row sentences.”

President-elect Donald Trump walks onto the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) with his wife Melania, after being named TIME’s “Person of the Year” for the second time on December 12, 2024 in New York City.
President-elect Donald Trump walks onto the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) with his wife Melania, after being named TIME’s “Person of the Year” for the second time on December 12, 2024 in New York City.

Democrats in the Black Congressional Caucus and civil rights leaders have also pushed Biden to pardon former Baltimore City state attorney Marilyn Mosby, who was convicted earlier this year on perjury and mortgage fraud charges related to a home loan application. Her advocates say Mosby, who maintains her innocence, was a political target of the Trump administration.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was noncommittal when asked Thursday whether Biden will commute sentences for individuals on federal death row. She said Biden and his team will continue to review clemency petitions "in normal course."

She added that Biden wants to "further the criminal justice reforms in a manner that advances equity and justice, promotes public safety, supports rehab and re-entry, and provides meaningful second chances."

Pressed about the thousands of others seeking clemency, Jean-Pierre said Biden has taken "many actions" in addition to the latest clemency announcements.

Blanket preemptive pardons remain on table

A far more delicate political calculation for Biden will be whether to offer blanket pardons to shield individuals who Trump has threatened.

It would likely invite an instant backlash, particularly from Republicans, while Biden also faces criticism for his broadly-worded pardon for Hunter Biden, which was made not only to reprieve his son from existing gun and tax felonies but to shield him from potential future charges by Trump's Justice Department.

Some Democratic lawmakers, led by U.S. Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, are publicly advocating for the pre-pardons ‒ alarmed by Trump's repeated past threats to prosecute his political enemies and his recent pick of longtime ally Kash Patel as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation to replace Christopher Wray, who resigned Wednesday.

Those who could be on a pre-pardon list include retired Gen. Mark Milley, who Trump has called a traitor worthy of the death penalty; former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, who Trump has said should "go to jail" for her role on the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol; Dr. Anthony Fauci, a frequent target of Republican lawmakers over his work during the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic; and Sen. Adam Schiff of California, who Trump has referred to as "the enemy within" for his leading role while serving in the House of Representatives during Trump's first impeachment.

More: Rep. Bennie Thompson says he'd take a Biden pardon after Trump's Jan. 6 jail threat

U.S. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) speaks on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 21, 2024.
U.S. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) speaks on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 21, 2024.

In an interview over the weekend on NBC's Meet the Press, Trump said some members of the House committee that investigated Trump's actions on Jan. 6, 2021 should “go to jail.”

Rep. Bennie Thompson, former chair of the committee, said Thursday he would accept a pre-emptive pardon from Biden out of fear that Trump might target him with a criminal investigation.

Yet the possibility of pre-pardoning people who have not been charged of any crimes raises several legal concerns that could ultimately sway Biden not to take action, according to legal experts. Accepting a pardon carries with it the suggestion of accepting guilt. And some Democrats worry Biden would set a new precedent for pardons, opening the door for Trump to take similar actions.

Jean-Pierre wouldn't rule out blanket pardons when asked whether it's a possibility.

"He's going to have conversations with his team's going to review clemency petitions," she told reporters on Thursday. "He's going to review options on the table. And so that's where I'm going to leave it."

Reach Joey Garrison on X @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who's next after Biden's single-day record act of clemency?

Latest Stories

  • Trudeau's comments on Kamala Harris 'not helpful,' premiers say, as Musk blasts PM

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's comments likening Kamala Harris's election loss to an attack on women's rights and progress earned him criticism from the country's premiers and from American billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday.

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Fashion Choices Sparked Split From Don Jr.

    Kimberly Guilfoyle’s style choices drove fiancé Donald Trump Jr. to seek a new girlfriend who would better “impress” his father, according to a Trump insider. Don Jr. was spotted holding hands this week with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson. Trump Jr. and Anderson reportedly began dating six months ago, while Guilfoyle “looked the other way,” according to People. Guilfoyle, 55, was named ambassador to Greece by Donald Trump on Wednesday, and People reported that it was Anderson who pushed f

  • Bill Clinton Tells ‘The View’ How He’d Feel About Biden Pardoning Hillary

    Bill Clinton weighed in on whether he believes President Joe Biden should preemptively pardon his wife Hillary Clinton ahead of Trump’s re-taking office in January during his Wednesday sit down on .The View Co-host Sunny Hostin asked Clinton whether he thinks Hillary Clinton should receive a pardon, especially following threats to further investigate her from Trump’s pick for the head of the FBI, Kash Patel. “They got a problem with her because,” Clinton began, laughing, “first, she didn’t do an

  • Donald Trump Jr. Reacts To Kimberly Guilfoyle Ambassador News Amid Breakup Rumors

    The president-elect's son congratulated Guilfoyle after he was apparently pictured holding hands with another woman.

  • Gingrich: Xi attending Trump inauguration would be ‘signal to the planet’

    Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) responded to President-elect Trump’s invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend Inauguration Day in January, saying his acceptance would send a global “signal.” “Look, I think Trump believes in constant offense, constant momentum, keeping things going forward,” Gingrich told Fox New’s Jesse Watters in an interview Wednesday. “I…

  • Ford threatens to cut off Ontario's energy supply to U.S. if Trump follows through on tariffs

    Premier Doug Ford says Ontario could cut off energy to the U.S. if president-elect Donald Trump makes good on a threat to impose steep tariffs on Canadian goods.Ford told reporters at Queen's Park that federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will put together a list of items upon which Canada could impose retaliatory tariffs and so will the Ontario government."We will go to the full extent depending how far this goes. We will go to the extent of cutting off their energy, going down to Michiga

  • Some Republicans fear a DOGE dilemma is setting in

    As Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy make sweeping promises to cut $2 trillion dollars of federal spending, senior House Republicans have raised concerns with GOP leadership that efforts to cut wasteful federal spending will put the party on a collision course.

  • Joe Biden Calls Himself 'Stupid' For Not Doing 1 Donald Trump Thing

    The president said he "learned something" from the president-elect.

  • Critics Slam Time's 'Person Of The Year' Award For Donald Trump

    Commenters also damningly recalled a brutal previous recipient of the title.

  • Jeffries: No Dems will support Johnson for Speaker on House floor

    Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is expected to keep his gavel in the next Congress after receiving glowing reviews from President-elect Trump. But if there is any kind of revolt from Johnson’s conservative detractors during the Jan. 3 Speaker vote, no Democrats will step in to save him, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) warned on Wednesday. “I…

  • GOP Never Trumper Mocks Kevin McCarthy's Trump Support To His Face

    “Donald Trump lied about an election being stolen and ... you’re the one who went down and resurrected him,” Sarah Longwell told the former House speaker.

  • Time Undercuts Trump Interview With 2,300-Word Fact Check

    Time magazine contested Donald Trump’s claims about undocumented immigrants, a link between vaccines and autism, and gender-transition regret in a sprawling fact-check published alongside its Person of the Year interview. The president-elect was awarded the magazine’s Person of the Year title—which has gone to influential figures as disparate as Taylor Swift and Joseph Stalin—for the second time, having also won it in 2016. Trump proudly attended the award ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange

  • Trump plans major reshaping of U.S. policies within hours of taking office

    President-elect Donald Trump is planning a blizzard of more than 25 executive orders and directives on his first day in office on Jan. 20 as he seeks to dramatically reshape U.S. government policy on issues from immigration to energy. Two sources familiar with the effort said Trump has told his team he wants to make a "big splash" with the Day One orders, looking to exert his executive power with greater scale and speed than he did during his first term. In contrast, Democratic President Joe Biden issued 17 executive orders on his first day in office in 2021, many of which were aimed at rolling back Trump's policies.

  • We compared satellite images of Russia's naval base in Syria before and after Assad's fall. The warships are missing.

    Russian warships could be seen at a naval facility in Tartus earlier this month, but on Monday, they were gone.

  • Settlement reached in complaint over Canada Post layoffs as strike hits four weeks

    OTTAWA — The union representing Canada Post workers says an unfair labour practice complaint over the company's layoffs has been resolved, calling it an important victory for workers' rights.

  • Video points to Assad regime’s involvement in large-scale trafficking of illicit drugs

    Social media video surfaced Wednesday allegedly showing a warehouse in Syria stacked with captagon, an illicit drug that had transformed the country into a narco-state under former President Bashar al-Assad’s rule.

  • Trump, team trail Fauci on trust as medical information source: Survey

    President-elect Trump and those in his circle may have some ground to make up compared to former White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci when it comes to earning trust related to medical information, according to a new survey. The latest poll from Axios/Ipsos American Health Index shows that 45 percent of Americans say they either…

  • The Real Reason RFK Jr. Is Pushing Top CIA Job for His Daughter-in-Law

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. believes the CIA was behind the assassination of his uncle President John F. Kennedy, and he plans to prove it—with a little help from a friend, according to reports. Axios reported Tuesday that the Department of Health and Human Services secretary nominee has been back-channeling support to get his daughter-in-law and former campaign manager Amaryllis Fox Kennedy nominated to a role as deputy director of the intelligence agency, as part of an elaborate scheme to uncover mo

  • Opinion - Democrats should stop saving the Republicans from themselves

    If Republicans want to drive the government into a shutdown or default — or refuse to fund disaster aid — let them.

  • NATO chief warns that Putin wants long-term confrontation with Europe after Ukraine

    BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to “wipe Ukraine off the map” and could come after other parts of Europe next, as he urged Europeans to press their governments to ramp up defense spending.