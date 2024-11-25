Biden pardons two turkeys before Thanksgiving -- his last as president

WASHINGTON − After spending a night in the lap of luxury in a 5-star hotel frequented by presidents, two Minnesota-born turkeys named Peach and Blossom trotted their stuff at the White House for President Joe Biden on the Monday of Thanksgiving Week.

Their snow-white plumage matched the backdrop: The South Portico, the semi-circular columned structure that is part of the executive residence overlooking the South Lawn.

The duo was the latest in a long line of lucky birds to be pardoned by the commander-in-chief of the United States in an annual Thanksgiving tradition dating back to 1989.

U.S. President Joe Biden (R) pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey Peach, alongside Chair of the National Turkey Federation John Zimmerman and his son Grant during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on Nov. 25, 2024, in Washington, DC. Peach and the alternate turkey Blossom were raised in Northfield, Minnesota, and continue a White House tradition going back to the Truman administration in 1947.

“Peach is making a last-minute plea here,” Biden joked, marking his last pardon of fowl as president.

He went on to observe that the two turkeys were named after the Delaware State Flower, the peach blossom. Delaware has a long history of growing peaches, with peach pie being the state’s official dessert, the president, a former longtime senator from The First State said.

The “peach blossom flower also symbolizes resilience, which is quite frankly fitting for today,” he said to laughter from the assembled guests including the members of his Cabinet, the White House staff and their families.

The almost 17-week-old turkeys were raised on a farm by John Zimmerman, chairman of the National Turkey Federation. The farmer was joined by his 9-year-old son Grant at the ceremony. It is a tradition for the chair of the NTF to provide the turkeys.

"Today, Peach and Blossom will join the free birds of the United States of America." Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.

While the tradition of the official turkey presentation from the poultry industry began in 1947 when President Harry Truman was president, they were frequently gobbled up.

Truman himself is believed to have said the turkey would “come in handy" for Christmas dinner.

While others, including President John F. Kennedy, are known to have spared the gifted turkeys from ending up on the Thanksgiving table, the first official “pardon” was issued by President George H. W. Bush, spurring the celebrated annual tradition.

After introducing the two feathered guests, Biden proceeded to reveal their hobbies and offered a glimpse into their outlook on life. Peach, who weighs about 42 pounds, loves to eat tater tot-topped hotdish (Minnesotan casserole), cross-country skiing and lives by the motto: keep calm and gobble on.

Meanwhile, Blossom’s favorite snack is cheese curds, he loves to watch boxing and dreams of visiting all 10,000 Minnesota lakes. His mantra? “No fowl play, just Minnesota nice!”

Biden congratulated the birds on taking on the “arduous” 1,100 mile trip to the White House over 16.5 hours — 1,100 miles listening to their favorite music.

“Which apparently includes a song, ‘Livin’ on Prayer’,” he said referring to the Bon Jovi hit and drawing laughter. “Well fellas, your prayer is gonna be answered today based on your temperament and commitment to being productive members of society. I hereby pardon Peach and Blossom.”

The birds, who spent Sunday night at the famed Willard InterContinental, will have quit their recently acquired luxury-living habit cold turkey.

They will soon be returning to live a modest life at Farmamerica, an agricultural interpretive center in Waseca, Minnesota. They just might cry fowl.

Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy is a White House Correspondent for USA TODAY. You can follow her on X @SwapnaVenugopal

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden stops two turkeys from being gobbled up