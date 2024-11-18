Biden poised to give Ukraine permission to use Storm Shadows

Tony Diver
·5 min read
Joe Biden, pictured meeting Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in September
Joe Biden, pictured meeting Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in September, has previously refused to allow use of the missiles inside Russian territory - Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden is poised to allow Ukraine to fire Storm Shadow missiles inside Russia for the first time.

Mr Biden is expected to give his blessings for the British-made weapon to be used in Kursk, after authorising similar American long-range missiles to be deployed.

Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, is now under increasing pressure to allow Taurus missiles to join the offensive, which would give Ukraine a trio of new munitions to hit high-value Russian targets.

British and American officials declined to comment on private conversations about the missiles on Monday, citing the risk that Russia could move its resources out of range before the weapons could be deployed.

But Sir Keir Starmer, the British Prime Minister, said at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro that Ukraine’s Western supporters must “double down”, after Vladimir Putin sent North Korean troops into Kursk to fight off Kyiv’s advance into Russian territory.

He said: “We need to make sure Ukraine has what is necessary for as long as necessary, because we cannot allow Putin to win this war.”

Storm Shadow missile
The Storm Shadow is known for its bunker-busting capability - Gary Dawson/Shutterstock

Mr Biden is now expected to give his authorisation for Storm Shadows to be used, after rejecting repeated requests from the UK to allow Ukrainian forces to deploy them with American support systems.

If used without US systems, the weapons do not work effectively.

The Telegraph understands that Mr Biden, who had been refusing to allow the missiles to be used, changed his mind last month following intelligence reports which suggested North Korean troops were advancing towards the front line under Russian command.

Ukraine can use missiles ‘as it sees fit’

Maria Eagle, a junior British defence minister, appeared to admit by mistake that the policy had changed, replying to a question on the issue that Ukraine would “absolutely” be able to use missile defence systems “as it sees fit”.

“We intend to align with our allies in making sure Ukraine can make use of the capability that has been offered by those who have committed support to that country in its fight,” she said.

The White House previously feared that firing long-range missiles inside Russia would escalate the conflict, but national security officials view North Korea’s involvement as an escalation by Moscow that requires a response from the West.

On Monday, Sabrina Singh, a Pentagon spokeswoman, rejected the Kremlin’s claims that the missiles would add “fuel to the fire”, telling reporters: “What’s adding fuel to the fire is the fact that DPRK [North Korean] soldiers are now entering a fight.”

Ukraine has already deployed Storm Shadow and Atacms missiles donated by the US and UK during the conflict, but has been restricted to using them inside its own territory.

Atacms is a 190-mile range weapon system that can be deployed with a cluster warhead to strike targets across a large area.

The Storm Shadow, which has a smaller range of 155 miles, is a “bunker buster” weapon that can penetrate the defences of various military installations.

US intelligence suggests almost all Russian military aircraft have been moved out of range of either missile, in anticipation that Mr Biden would give approval for them to be deployed.

However, military analysts say they can be used against military warehouses, repair centres and airfields – making it more difficult for Russia to resupply its troops in Kursk.

Despite the move, Mr Scholz has continued to refuse permission for German Taurus missiles to be used in Russia, which critics say will severely hamper the war effort.

The Taurus has a longer range than Storm Shadow and is in more abundant supply.

A government spokesman said on Monday that Mr Scholz’s decision on Taurus had “not changed”.

Ben Wallace, the former British defence secretary, described him as a “sub-committee council leader” who was unfit to run Germany, adding that Putin was “laughing at him”.

Reports that Atacms missiles had been authorised emerged in The New York Times on Sunday, and were not confirmed by US officials.

The issue dominated the first day of the G20 summit in Brazil, where Sir Keir met Xi Jinping.

He is the first prime minister to meet a Chinese premier in six years.

Downing Street refused to say whether they discussed the issue, but said they each promised to “engage honestly and frankly on those areas where we have different perspectives, including … Russia’s war in Ukraine”.

Some allies of Donald Trump condemned Mr Biden’s decision to allow long-range missiles inside Russia, although none of the officials he has nominated in key roles have yet criticised the move.

Donald Trump Jr said: “The military industrial complex seems to want to make sure they get World War 3 going before my father has a chance to create peace and save lives.”

It is unclear whether Mr Trump would allow Atacms and Storm Shadows to be used after he takes office on Jan 20.

He has promised to facilitate talks between Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky before he takes office, and end the war through peace talks.

Separately, members of the AUKUS alliance of countries announced on Monday that they would accelerate development of hypersonic missiles by coordinating testing, with up to six trilateral test flights expected by 2028.

Hypersonic weapons have been described as the future of missile warfare, but US development has been slow. The UK is expected to develop its own hypersonic capability by 2030.

