Biden praises immigration and blames xenophobia for Japan’s economic struggles

Joe Biden hosted Fumio Kishida, Japan's prime minister, for a summit and state dinner in Washington last month - ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP

Joe Biden has taken a swipe at US ally Japan, blaming xenophobia for its economic struggles as he praised the positive impact of immigration on America.

At an election campaign fundraiser in Washington on Wednesday, the US president suggested that his country’s economy was growing in part “because we welcome immigrants”.

“Think about it,” he said. ““Why is China stalling so badly economically, why is Japan having trouble, why is Russia, why is India, because they’re xenophobic. They don’t want immigrants. Immigrants are what makes us strong.”

Japan is a long-time ally and the criticism appears to diverge from the Biden administration’s policy of strengthening ties with Tokyo to counter China in the Asia-Pacific region.

Last month, Mr Biden, 81, hosted Fumio Kishida, Japan’s prime minister, for a summit and state dinner in Washington.

Border policy

There was no immediate reaction to the criticism of its border policy from the Japanese government on Thursday.

Mr Biden’s decision to talk positively about immigration also puts him at odds with Republican rival Donald Trump who has made tightening US borders a central plank of his 2024 election campaign.

Mr Trump, 77, has previously accused migrants of “poisoning the blood of the country” and rarely references the economic advantages of legal migration when discussing the issue.

Although Japan is a country of 125 million people, it has an ageing and declining population.

As a result, it has been trying to attract more foreign workers to fill job vacancies but this is being hampered by restrictive immigration laws that make it tough to gain permanent residency.

In March, the Japanese government approved legislation that would more than double the cap on foreign skilled workers to over 800,000.

‘Immigration without integration’

Japan was ranked 35th out of 56 countries in the 2020 Migrant Integration Policy Index, which categorised the country’s approach as “immigration without integration”.

Researchers said foreign nationals in Japan were denied equal opportunities and several basic rights, especially protection from discrimination, putting it significantly behind other developed countries.