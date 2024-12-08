Biden promises to bring US journalist Austin Tice home as he calls fall of Assad ‘a moment of historic opportunity for Syria’

Joe Biden addressed the fall of the Syrian government led by Bashar Al-Assad at the White House on Sunday. (The Independent)

President Joe Biden said that Syria and the broader Middle East faced a “historic opportunity” for peace and the establishment of a new Syrian state with the fall of Bashar Al-Assad’s government on Sunday.

The US president spoke from the White House and called the moment a positive development while warning that it was important to ensure that an “independent” Syrian government that “served all Syrians”.

“After 13 years of civil war in Syria, more than half a century of brutal authoritarian rule by Bashar al-Assad and his father before him, rebel forces have forced Assad to resign his office, flee the country,” the president said in his address.

“At long last, the Assad regime has fallen,” said Biden on Sunday. “It’s a moment of historic opportunity for the long-suffering people of Syria to build a better future for their proud country.”

He added that while it is not clear where Bashar Al-Assad and the dictator’s closest advisors were exactly at this hour, it appeared that they had fled to Moscow. Russian state media, according to Reuters, was making similar claims.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...