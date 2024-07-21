Biden endorses Kamala Harris for president after dropping out of race

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House Rose Garden in May last year.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House Rose Garden in May last year. Photograph: Bloomberg/Getty Images

Joe Biden was quick to endorse his vice-president, Kamala Harris, for the US Democratic party’s 2024 presidential nomination in the wake of his stunning decision not to seek re-election to the White House.

In a tweet posted minutes after the publication of his letter announcing his decision to withdraw from the race, Biden said choosing Harris to be his second-in-command for the duration of his term of office was “the best decision I’ve made”.

The message also said he was committed to focusing on the rest of his time in the White House while his party made a decision on his successor at the top of the ticket for the November election.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as president for the remainder of my term,” Biden’s post said.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my vice-president. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats – it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

Bill and Hillary Clinton also announced their backing. “We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her,” they said.

Republicans have ramped up their attacks on Harris, a former senator for California, in recent weeks as speculation swirled that she would become first in line to replace Biden as her party’s candidate.

In rallies over the past two weeks in Florida and Pennsylvania, and again on Saturday night in Michigan, Donald Trump, the former president and Republican nominee, repeatedly tied Harris to his attacks on Biden’s policies, and coined the nickname “Laughin’ Kamala” for her.

A poll from the Associated Press/Norc Center for Public Affairs Research published on Friday found that six in 10 Democrats believe Harris would do a good job as president.

Civil rights activist the Rev Al Sharpton also endorsed Harris, the first woman of color to hold the vice-presidential role, in a sharply worded statement on Sunday.

“President Biden has turned to her repeatedly for guidance on the most pressing issues facing our community and her fingerprint is on all of the things that the Biden-Harris administration has delivered for Black America,” he said.

“It will be imperative for all Americans, especially Black men, to stand with her in this historic moment.”

The powerful progressive congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who chairs the Congressional Progressive caucus, also threw her political weight behind Harris.

“Democrats must immediately unite so we can focus on winning in November. I look forward to casting my vote for Kamala Harris for president and doing everything I can to ensure she becomes our next president,” she said in a statement.

As did the powerful Congressional Black caucus. “She will do an excellent job as president of the United States,” it said in a statement.