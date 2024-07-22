Biden quits race and endorses Harris

Joe Biden stepped down from the US presidential election race on Sunday night and endorsed Kamala Harris to replace him.

The 81-year-old president said it was “in the best interest of my party and the country” to stand aside after weeks of intense pressure over his age and health.

Mr Biden informed his family and closest circle of aides about his decision on Saturday afternoon, and wrote his letter to the country with Steve Richetti and Mike Donilon, two of his top advisers.

Thanking his supporters and pledging to stay on until the end of his term, Mr Biden said he would set out the process to replace him in the coming days as he gave his “full support and endorsement” to Ms Harris, his vice-president, in the contest.

Ms Harris, 59, said her “intention is to earn and win this nomination” and pledged to “do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party”.

The announcement came on Sunday afternoon – hours after reports that Mr Biden still intended to fight the election despite concerns from top Democrats including Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama.

Some White House staff heard about Mr Biden’s decision by reading about it online, and burst into tears when they saw his letter. Campaign staff working for Mr Biden were informed they now work for Ms Harris.

Joe Biden is the first president not to stand for re-election since Lyndon B Johnson in 1968 - Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

The decision plunges the Democratic Party into chaos and makes Mr Biden the first president not to stand for re-election since Lyndon B Johnson in 1968, and the first to step back so close to an election day.

It was welcomed by senior Democrats including the Clintons, and major donors, who had begun to withdraw their financial support in protest at his decision to stay in the race. Ms Harris has called for donations to her campaign.

Mr Obama praised Mr Biden’s “outstanding track record” and said the announcement that he would “pass the torch” to a younger nominee was “surely one of the toughest in his life”. But he stopped short of endorsing Ms Harris in the first sign that the party will now head into a contested race to replace Mr Biden.

Ms Harris, who becomes the automatic front-runner with Mr Biden’s support, has more support than him in some key swing states, but polls show she is less popular than Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.

Mr Biden’s decision has also provoked nervousness among some Republicans, who think Ms Harris has a better chance of beating Trump.

Dennis Lennox, a Republican strategist, told The Telegraph that the November presidential election would now be “a complete coin flip in November”.

Some Republicans are expected to launch a legal challenge to Ms Harris taking control of Mr Biden’s campaign, which has a $91 million election war chest.

On Sunday evening, Trump attacked Mr Biden, describing him as “the worst president, by far, in the history of our nation”.

“He was not fit to serve from the very beginning, but the people around him lied to America about his complete and total mental, physical, and cognitive demise,” he said. “Whoever the Left puts up now will just be more of the same.”

Mr Trump’s campaign and Mike Johnson, the Republican Speaker of the House, called for Mr Biden to resign the presidency immediately.

The US president’s announcement came in a 323-word statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, from his home in Delaware, where he is self-isolating with a bout of Covid-19.

He wrote: “It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

First Lady Jill Biden was “supportive of whatever road” her husband chose, according to the BBC.

“Down to the last hours of the decision only he could make, she was supportive of whatever road he chose,” Mrs Biden’s communications director, Elizabeth Alexander said.

“She’s his biggest believer, champion, and always on his side, in that trusted way only a spouse of almost 50 years can be.”

The decision kicks off a rapid contest to replace Mr Biden before the Democratic National Convention, which begins on Aug 19 in Chicago. He is expected to lay out the process for a new nominee later this week.

Several other Democratic figures have been touted as alternative replacements or as running mates for Ms Harris.

The Telegraph can reveal that Gavin Newsom is unlikely to challenge Ms Harris for the Democratic nomination, allies of the California governor believe.

Gretchen Whitmer, another governor, is in contention as a candidate for vice president but said she would not stand against Ms Harris.

The 3,896 delegates Mr Biden won during the Democratic primary earlier this year are expected to be free to choose an alternative.

Mr Biden’s son, Hunter, praised his father in an emotional statement.

He said: “I’m so lucky every night I get to tell him I love him, and to thank him. I ask all Americans to join me tonight in doing the same.”

Ms Pelosi, the former House Speaker who has been agitating for Mr Biden’s removal, praised his “legacy of vision, values and leadership” and said he was “one of the most consequential presidents in American history”. She did not endorse Ms Harris to replace him.

Hakeem Jeffries, the Democrats’ leader in the House, said: “America is a better place today because President Joe Biden has led us with intellect, grace and dignity. We are forever grateful.”

Sir Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister, said he looked forward to working with Mr Biden in the final months of his presidency, writing: “I know that, as he has done throughout his remarkable career, he will have made his decision based on what he believes is best for the American people.”

Rishi Sunak praised his joint efforts with Mr Biden on the AUKUS nuclear submarines programme, and on protecting shipping lanes from Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Boris Johnson, who served concurrently with Mr Biden for 18 months, said: “I salute Joe Biden for the bravery of his decision and also for all he has done as president. He has been a staunch Atlanticist and friend to Britain throughout his career, and it was a privilege to work with him.”

The decision came as a surprise to some of Mr Biden’s closest team in Washington, who have been working on his domestic agenda and re-election effort while he self-isolates. “We are finding out by tweets,” one told Politico. “None of us understand what is happening.”

Mr Biden’s campaign was thrown into disarray by his disastrous debate performance against Trump on June 27, when he froze and lost his train of thought on national television. Since then, more than three dozen Democrats have called for him to “pass the torch” and stand down.

The situation was worsened by more public gaffes at the Nato summit in Washington earlier this month – where he confused Volodymr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin – and an assassination attempt against Trump that has bolstered the Republican’s support.

This week, as Trump was given a hero’s welcome at the Republican National Convention, senior Democrats made their concerns about Mr Biden’s campaign known through leaks to the media. Mr Biden insisted as late as Friday that he would stay in the race.

A poll published on Wednesday showed that two-thirds of registered Democrats wanted Mr Biden to stand down. For some months, an overwhelming majority of Americans have said he is too old to seek a second term.

Garry South, a veteran California-based Democratic strategist who knows Ms Harris and is also close to Mr Newsom, believed Mr Biden’s endorsement would seal Ms Harris’ nomination.

“The Democratic Party cannot bypass the first female Vice President, the first black Vice President without facing huge blowback from voters,” he told The Telegraph.

“That’s the base of the party, women and black voters. You can’t just ride roughshod over her.”

Mr South added that with Ms Harris as the Democratic nominee, the huge donations war chest amassed by the Biden-Harris campaign and the Democratic National Committee would still be accessible.

Without Ms Harris on the ticket “they would be starting from scratch”, he said, adding “that would be insane”.

Voters who opposed Mr Biden’s support for Israel have now urged Ms Harris to “take a clear stance against weapons for Israel’s war and occupation against Palestinians”.

Meanwhile on Sunday, the Kremlin said it was monitoring developments after Mr Biden’s decision. “The election is still four months away, and it’s a long time during which a lot can change,” said Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman.

“We need to pay attention, follow what will happen and go about our business.”