Musk’s interview with Trump marred by tech issues after ‘massive’ cyber attack

Click here to view this content.

Donald Trump rehashed familiar talking points and called Joe Biden’s decision to quit the presidential race a “coup” in a rambling two-hour conversation with Elon Musk that was marred by a “massive” cyber attack.

The talk between Trump and Mr Musk had been due to start at 1am BST (8pm ET) on X, formerly Twitter, but began 45 minutes later because of what the tech billionaire claimed was a cyber attack.

“There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on X,” Mr Musk said, referring to a tactic used by computer hackers to overwhelm a server with internet traffic.

It recalled Ron DeSantis’ glitch-plagued campaign launch last year, which the Florida Governor’s team attributed to the sheer number of people tuning in. At the time, Trump gleefully accused his Republican rival of a “catastrophic failure to launch”.

Once the conversation got under way, Trump vented about a “zombie apocalypse” of immigration, repeatedly blasted Mr Biden as “stupid” and mused on developing a new missile defence system, based on the one that defends Israel.

Here are the main takeaways.

Biden quitting presidential race a ‘coup’

Trump claimed Mr Biden had been pushed out by his own party and attacked his replacement, vice president Kamala Harris, as a “San Francisco radical” who had opened the country’s borders to illegal immigrants.

“This was a coup of a president of the United States,” he said on X, Mr Musk’s social media platform.

“He didn’t want to leave and they said, ‘We can do it, the nice way or we can do it the hard way.’”

Mr Biden has previously said he ended his campaign because of pressure from Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats in Congress.

Disquiet from his own party had become a “distraction”, he said.

Click here to view this content.

Border ‘apocalypse’

During his meandering conversation with Mr Musk, Trump steered clear of his controversial claim that Ms Harris had decided to “turn” black – an attack which had prompted accusations of race-baiting.

Instead, he hammered her on her handling of the border crisis, claiming she had overseen millions of crossings by illegal immigrants during her time in office.

“She was totally in charge. She could have shut the border down without [Mr Biden]. He didn’t know what he was doing anyways. He wouldn’t have even known what happened,” Trump claimed.

“Where’s she been for three and a half years? For three and a half years, we’ve had 20 million people pouring in,” he added.

Pointing to Ms Harris’ recent claim that she had not been responsible for the border and would tighten security, Trump accused Democrats of waging a “disinformation campaign”.

Mr Musk, who voted for Mr Biden in the 2020 election but has since broken with the Democrats, accused the party of “rewriting history” with a “propaganda attempt” to distance Ms Harris from the border issue.

Trump repeatedly hit out at the vice president for dodging media interviews since Mr Biden endorsed her as his successor last month.

Ms Harris, who has surged in the polls since entering the race and now leads Trump in several battleground states, has steered clear of sit-down interviews but has indicated she will agree to one before the end of the month.

“It’s pretty sad when you think that somebody that does this for a living can’t answer a question or is afraid to do an interview,” Trump said.

“And, in her case, with a very friendly interviewer. She’s got friendly interviewers.”

Trump is widely acknowledged to have struggled to find his footing in the presidential campaign since Mr Biden, 81, was replaced by the 59-year-old vice president.

He has run through a number of nicknames for Ms Harris, including “Crazy Kamala” and “Laughin’ Kamala, which have failed to catch on. He did not mention any of them during his talk with Mr Musk.

Assassination attempt

The conversation between the pair began with Trump speaking about the attempt on his life last month.

Trump told Mr Musk he would return to Butler, Pennsylvania, in October, where a bullet struck his ear at a rally.

“We’re going back to Butler, and we’re gonna go back in October,” Trump said. “The people are fantastic in Butler.”

He rehashed how if he had “not turned” his head at the last moment, he would not have survived the shooting.

“I would not be talking to you right now - as much as I like you.”

Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents following the shooting - AFP

Foreign relationships

Trump often returned to boasting about his relationship with autocrats like Russia’s Vladimir Putin, North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and China’s Xi Jinping during the chat and insisted America would be safer under his stewardship.

“One of the things we’re going to do is we’re going to build an Iron Dome,” he said, referring to Israel’s missile defence system.

“We’re going to have the best Iron Dome in the world... because it just takes one maniac to, you know, start something.”

Trump also suggested Ms Harris would struggle on the world stage when dealing with Xi, Putin or Kim.

“They’re at the top of their game. They’re tough, they’re smart, they’re vicious, and they’re going to protect their country,” he said.

Addressing the war in Ukraine, Trump said of Putin: “Ukraine was the apple of his eye”. But he claimed he told Putin “don’t ever do it”, in relation to commencing an invasion.

Musk fails to steer conversation

Mr Musk attempted to engage Trump in ideas for his second term, but had little success in steering the conversation with the 78-year-old former president.

Trump pushed back when the billionaire said he had made “some progress” with deregulation during his first term in office, but could be “radical” if he returned to the White House.

“We set a record,” he insisted. “We said we did more deregulation and more restrictions on all of the different businesses than any other president.”

When Mr Musk, chief executive of the electric vehicle company Tesla, talked about the need to tackle global warming, Trump launched into a tangent about the need for solar panels on cars.

“It just seems like something that at some point you will come up with. I’m sure you’ll be the first,” he said, admitting that the issue was “not my world”.

Click here to view this content.

04:02 AM BST

That’s all for now

Thanks for following our live coverage of the conversation between Donald Trump and Elon Musk. This live blog is now closed.

03:49 AM BST

Trump-Musk talk concludes

Donald Trump’s talk with Elon Musk has now finished. Theconversation between the two men lasted for around two hours.

03:47 AM BST

Trump campaign claims talk is over - while it’s still going

Donald Trump’s campaign has sent out a message saying he “finished addressing the nation with Elon Musk”. The two men are still talking.

03:30 AM BST

Trump claims 60 million people listening

“I hope you don’t get nervous, because you got a lot of people listening to you right now,” Donald Trump tells Elon Musk.

“What is that number? It’s crazy. It’s amazing how you can see that right away, like 60 million or something” he says, then turns away to speak to someone not on the call: “What is the number? Wow.”

The counter on X, formerly Twitter, showed 1.1 million people were listening - a slight dip from earlier in the evening, when 1.2 million were on the stream.

Trump then says to Mr Musk: “You said 25 and you’re more than, much more than double that number 25 million, I think you’re going to be 60 or 70.”

03:25 AM BST

Trump: I got ‘space-age medicine’ approved

Donald Trump has launched into a lengthy anecdote about how he managed to get a “space-age medicine” approved.

“If you’re terminally ill, you can use a space age medicine, or whatever it may be, we have the best doctors, the best labs in the world. We really do,” he says.

“People would go to other countries, because you couldn’t use this product, even if they thought it worked because it’s going through the FDA [Food and Drug Administration]. I got it approved.”

03:18 AM BST

Trump: Kim Jong-un says Biden is a ‘stupid man’

Donald Trump returns to the subject of Kamala Harris dodging interviews, telling Elon Musk: “Kamala would never have this conversation. She can’t because she’s not smart.”

“You can’t have a conversation with Biden or Kamala,” Musks adds, laughing.

The former president then talks about his good relationship with Kim Jong-un, the North Korean leader, and claims that he considers Joe Biden a “stupid man”.

03:12 AM BST

Musk: US is in massive trouble if Kamala Harris wins

Elon Musk says it is “essential” that Donald Trump wins the presidential election in November and that the US will be in “massive trouble” with a Kamala Harris administration.

03:10 AM BST

Musk calls Kamala Harris ‘far, far Left’

Donald Trump is now complaining about his multiple criminal cases as Elon Musk brings up the topic of “lawfare”.

“The incredible thing is that it actually drove my numbers up,” he says.

Moving onto Joe Biden, he claims the US President looka “close to vegetable stage” and questioned why he was allowed to go to the beach on the weekend. “The guy could barely walk - does he have a political adviser that thinks this looks good?” he asks.

“She’s going to be worse than him because she is a San Francisco liberal who destroyed San Francisco, and then as attorney general she destroyed California... And what she’s done with with crime, with cashless bail.”

He calls Ms Harris “worse than Bernie Sanders” and continues: “She is a radical left. San Francisco, liberal, and now she’s trying to protect. She’s looking like he’s she wants to be more Trump than Trump.”

Trump says Ms Harris’ claim to be tough on the border is “such a lie... it’s a disgrace that she can say it.” Mr Musk chimes in to accuse Democrats of “rewriting history” and a “propaganda attempt”, calling Ms Harris “far, far Left”

“She’ll go back to all the things that she believes in,” Trump adds. “She believes in defunding the police. She believes in no fracking, zero, now all of a sudden she’s saying no, well, I really want to see fracking.”

03:00 AM BST

Trump muses about solar panels on cars

Donald Trump has gone quiet as Elon Musk talks about global warming, saying the US should “lean in the direction of sustainability” without vilifying the oil and gas industry.

“I’m sort of waiting for you to come up with solar panels on the roofs of your cars, and on the trunks of the cars,” the former president says afterwards.

“And it just seems like something that at some point you will come up with. I’m sure you’ll be the first,” he continues. “It would seem that a solar panel on surfaces might be good at least in certain areas of the country.”

He admits that the issue is “not my world” and attempts to steer the conversation back towards nuclear proliferation.

02:50 AM BST

Musk encourages Trump to make ‘radical’ deregulation

Elon Musk hints that Donald Trump should push forward with deregulation if he returns to office, saying he had made “some progress” but had an opportunity to “radical progress”.

However, Trump does not seem inclined to downplay his record.

“We set a record. We said we did more deregulation and more restrictions on all of the different businesses than any other president,” he says.

02:48 AM BST

Trump attacks Democratic governors

Donald Trump is firing out attacks at Democrats, calling California Governor Gavin Newsom “Gavin Newscum” and Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker a “real loser”.

“How do these big states survive when they lose so many businesses?” he muses.

Elon Musk responds: “I think the thing that’s the only thing that’s going to force some of these states to change is if they risk bankruptcy and they’re not getting bailed out by the federal government.”

Trump returns to the issue of inflation. “People have been absolutely decimated, and we’re going to bring those people back and help those people,” he says.

“We’ve got to get the prices down. you know, when I look at, bacon costing four, five times more than it did a few years ago... they can’t believe it.”

02:39 AM BST

Musk pitches ‘government efficiency commission’ to Trump

Elon Musk appears to be struggling to interest Donald Trump in his proposal for a “government efficiency commission” to ensure taxpayer money is spent properly.

“I’d be happy to help out,” he adds, bringing up the subject repeatedly. Trump eventually says: “I’d love it.”

02:36 AM BST

‘I know you’re a big fan of the AI’

Donald Trump, who has made a number of overtures to the tech community during this campaign, tells Elon Musk: “I know you’re a big fan of the AI”.

“AI requires twice the energy that the country already produces for everything,” he claims.

02:34 AM BST

Trump pledges to end soaring inflation

Donald Trump is repeatedly returning to the issue with the economy, hammering Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on the issue.

“It’s a disaster with inflation. The inflation, it doesn’t matter what you make, the inflation has eaten you alive - if you’re a worker, or if you’re a just a middle income person,” he says.

“You know, four years ago, five years ago, people were saving a lot of money. Today, they’re using money and borrowing money just to live. It’s a horrible thing that’s happening, and we’ll end that.”

02:33 AM BST

Trump criticises Harris for dodging interviews

“It’s pretty sad when you think that somebody that does this for a living can’t answer a question or is afraid to do an interview,” Donald Trump says of Kamala Harris.

“And, in her case, with a very friendly interview. She’s going to get friendly interviewers.”

Elon Musk agrees with the former president that neither Joe Biden or Ms Harris would have agreed to an interview with him - “Elon screaming out questions”, as Trump puts it.

02:31 AM BST

‘Ukraine doesn’t have enough men’

“Many more people have been killed in Ukraine than you read about,” Donald Trump claims. “You don’t read about how bloody it is.”

He continues: “Ukraine now doesn’t have enough men. They’re now using young men and very old men to fight.”

The former president made the claims as Ukraine pushed into Russian territory in the Kursk region, having launched an offensive in August 6.

02:27 AM BST

Trump: ‘Bad people’ in US government more dangerous than China

“We have some really bad people” in the government, Donald Trump says, adding: “I say they’re more dangerous than Russia and China.”

02:23 AM BST

Xi and Putin ‘at the top of their game’, says Trump

“It’s just worth emphasizing to listeners, the immense importance of of whether the United States president is intimidating or not intimidating, and how much that matters to global security,” Elon Musk says.

“Because there’s some real tough characters out there, and if they don’t think the American president is tough... it puts the whole world in danger.”

Donald Trump praises Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un, saying: “They’re at the top of their game. They’re tough, they’re smart, they’re vicious, and they’re going to protect their country.”

“Ukraine was the apple of his eye,” he says of Putin. “I said don’t ever do it.”

“They can’t even believe it” when they see Kamala Harris or Joe Biden, he adds.

02:20 AM BST

Biden ‘was forced out by a coup’

“We cannot have her,” Donald Trump says of Kamala Harris, noting that she had not done an interview since Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed her.

“She’s incompetent. She’s as bad as Biden.”

He claims that Mr Biden was forced out of the contest, saying: “This was a coup of a president of the United States, he didn’t want to leave and they said, ‘We can do it, the nice way or we can do it the hard way.’”

02:15 AM BST

Trump: Harris was in charge of failed border policy

Donald Trump accuses Kamala Harris has launched a “disinformation campaign” to distance herself from the Biden adminstration’s struggles with illegal immigration.

“You people can’t allow them to get away with their disinformation campaign,” he says, having previously labelled Ms Harris a “border tsar”.

“Now she’s trying to say that she wasn’t she wasn’t really involved, and the whole thing is horrible. She was totally in charge. She could have shut the border down without him [Joe Biden]. He didn’t know what he was doing anyways. He wouldn’t have even known what happened.”

“Where’s she been for three and a half years? For three and a half years, we’ve had 20 million people pouring in,” he continues.

Elon Musk calls illegal immigration a “fundamental existential issue” for the US and says that if the issue continues, “I’m not sure we’ve got a country left.”

02:12 AM BST

Musk: Illegal immigrants are ‘good, hard-working people’

Elon Musk sounds slightly uncomfortable as the conversation turns to immigration, saying that most illegal immigrants are generally “good, hard-working people”.

“That’s my opinion,” he adds. “But some are not and and you just have this sort of adverse selection process.”

Donald Trump initially agrees before claiming migrants crossing the border are coming from prisons and insane asylums, and that many are terrorists.

02:07 AM BST

Harris is copying ‘everything that I do’, says Trump

Donald Trump attacks Kamala Harris on her border policy, claiming the Vice President “was the borders - now she’s denying it”.

“Everything that I do, she’s saying she was strong on the border, strong. Well, she doesn’t have to say, she could close it up right now,” he says.

He then accuses Ms Harris of stealing his “no tax on tips” policy, telling Elon Musk: “I said that months ago.”

02:03 AM BST

Follow the Trump-Musk conversation live

02:00 AM BST

Musk praises Trump’s ‘courage’ during assassination attempt

Elon Musk praises Donald Trump’s “actions in the heat of fire”, having endorsed the Republican following the Pennsylvania rally shooting last month.

“What I find honourable there was that you can’t fake bravery. Under such circumstances, the courage is instinctual, or it is not, it’s not a rehearsed action,” he says.

“And so I just want to say that I think a lot of people admire your courage under fire there.”

01:56 AM BST

Harris campaign: ‘The two worst people you know are live’

While Donald Trump and Elon Musk are talking, Kamala Harris’ campaign has issued an appeal for donations from supporters.

“The two worst people you know are live this evening,” it said in an email, accusing Mr Musk - the richest man in the world - of being a “lackey for Team MAGA”.

01:52 AM BST

Trump praises Secret Service for response to rally shooting

Donald Trump is paying tribute to the Secret Service sharpshooter who killed his attempted assassin at the Pennsylvania rally last month.

“It was one perfect shot from very far away,” he says. “And if he didn’t do that... a lot of people, a lot more people have been, could have been badly hurt and killed. So I have to take my hat off to him”.

He said the agent must have seen the “smoke and flame” from the would-be assassin’s gun, adding that he must have “very good eyes, very good vision”.

01:47 AM BST

Trump talk with Musk finally underway

Donald Trump’s talk with Elon Musk is finally underway, having been delayed by almost three quarters of an hour.

“There’s a lot of opposition to people hearing what President Trump has to say,” Mr Musk said, claiming that his social media platform had been subject to a cyber attack.

01:35 AM BST

Musk: Cyber attack is causing technical issues

Elon Musk has claimed that a “massive” cyber attack is responsible for the technical issues plaguing his conversation with Donald Trump.

“There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on X. Working on shutting it down,” Mr Musk wrote on his social media platform.

There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on 𝕏. Working on shutting it down.



Worst case, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

“Worst case, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later.”

He pushed back at suggestions that the site had been overwhelmed, saying they had tested it with “8 million concurrent listeners” earlier today.

01:19 AM BST

‘Background music’ playing as Trump talk delayed

There is “background music” playing on the Twitter broadcast where Donald Trump and Elon Musk were due to begin talking some 20 minutes ago, according to Bloomberg.

The Trump campaign had previously claimed that the interview would “break the internet”.

While that claim seemed improbable, it appears to have been too much for Mr Musk’s social media platform.

01:05 AM BST

Trump-Musk conversation hit by technical difficulties

Elon Musk’s interview with Donald Trump, which should have begun minutes ago, appears to have run into technical difficulties.

Large numbers Twitter users have said they are struggling to access the feed, which is being hosted on X, Mr Musk’s social media platform, recalling the glitch-plagued campaign launch of Ron DeSantis last year.

Unable to get into the Musk Trump X Spaces… — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) August 13, 2024

12:58 AM BST

What happened last time Musk hosted a presidential contender?

Ron DeSantis announced his White House bid in a glitch-plagued Twitter event in which he vowed to lead a “Great American Comeback”.

The social media platform appeared to be overwhelmed as more than half a million people attempted to tune in to hear Mr DeSantis declare his candidacy.

But it was almost 30 minutes into the broadcast before the Florida governor got to deliver his much-anticipated line: “I am running for president of the United States to lead our great American comeback”.

The debacle overshadowed what should have been a rousing 2024 campaign launch that the DeSantis team had teased for months.

Read the full article on the disastrous DeSantis campaign launch, from May 2023, here.

12:54 AM BST

Musk: Don’t call this an interview

Elon Musk has insisted that his talk with Donald Trump will be a “conversation”, rather than an “interview”, so viewers can see what he is “really like”.

“My use of the word conversation is deliberate,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, where their talk will be broadcast within minutes.

“Nobody is quite themselves in an interview, so it’s hard to understand what they’re really like.”

My use of the word conversation is deliberate.



This is so that people understand how @realDonaldTrump talks when it's a conversation, rather than an interview.



Nobody is quite themselves in an interview, so it's hard to understand what they're really like. https://t.co/H6G0RuwIM4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2024

12:52 AM BST

Trump calls EU ‘enemy of free speech’ ahead of interview

The Trump campaign has accused the EU of being the “enemy of free speech” after a European commission member warned Elon Musk about his interview this evening.

Thierry Breton demanded a report from the billionaire on what he was doing to limit the spread of “violence, hate and racism” from his conversation with Donald Trump.

In response, Steven Cheung, the Trump campaign’s communications director, accused the EU of “trying to meddle” in the presidential election.

“They know that a President Trump victory means America will no longer be ripped off because he will smartly utilise tariffs and renegotiated trade deals that puts America First,” he continued.

“Let us be very clear: the European Union is an enemy of free speech and has no authority of any kind to dictate how we campaign.”

12:47 AM BST

Welcome

Hello and welcome to the live blog. Benedict Smith here. We’ll be bringing you all the updates from Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s conversation this evening, which is scheduled to begin at 1am BST (8pm ET).