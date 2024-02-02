Biden receives mixed reception on Michigan trip

STORY: Joe Biden received a mixed reception in Michigan on Thursday (February 1).

While the U.S. president won a strong pledge of support from union autoworkers, seen as crucial to his reelection bid, his visit to the state was overshadowed by protests from its sizeable Arab-American community.

They refused to meet his campaign and demanded the president seek a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war.

Biden’s visit to the Midwestern state began at union hall in Warren, Michigan.

He was greeted by United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain, who last week gave a full-throated endorsement of the Democratic incumbent.

And a sharp rebuke of Republican frontrunner Donald Trump.

“From this day forward, we're going to fight like hell and we're going to ensure that Joe Biden's the next president so the working class keeps moving forward."

The campaign kept specific details of the president's visit private in the face of expected opposition until just before his arrival.

Ahead of his motorcade, about 100 protesters gathered near the union hall, chanting “Genocide Joe has got to go” and waving Palestinian flags.

"And I want him to know that 10,000 dead babies are on his hands. He has the blood of those babies on his hands. And I'm here with my two children, you know, in solidarity with those kids."

"I would vote for somebody, not Trump, not Biden. I'll vote... I don't know what will work... I will vote, but not for both of them."

Before heading to Michigan, Biden attended the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.

He said he was working to resolve the Israel-Hamas conflict, including a two-state solution for Palestinians and bringing home the hostages still held following Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel.