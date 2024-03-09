Biden said he regrets calling man charged in connection with Laken Riley's death an 'illegal'

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said in an interview Saturday that he regrets calling Jose Ibarra, the Venezuelan man who was charged in connection with the death of 22-year-old Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, an “illegal" during his State of the Union Address.

“I shouldn't have used 'illegal.' It's undocumented,” Biden told MSNBC News.

Biden’s latest remarks come after he faced backlash from immigration activists for using the term during his State of the Union address Thursday when mentioning Riley.

“Lincoln Riley,” Biden said in his speech. He appeared to mispronounce the victim's first name. He then described her as “an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal – that’s right. But how many of thousands of people are being killed by legals?"

When asked whether he regrets using the term Friday, Biden said, “Well, I probably — I don’t re — technically not supposed to be here.”

But he quickly walked back his comments Saturday during the interview with MSNBC arguing he didn't want to address immigrants the way former President Donald Trump does.

“The way he talks about these people 'polluting the blood.' I talked about what I’m not going to do. What I won’t do, I’m not going to treat any of these people with disrespect," Biden said.

Biden is referring to Trump’s remarks at a rally last year, in which he said that immigrants are poisoning the blood of the country.

“Look, they built the country,” Biden said. “(They are) the reason our economy is growing. We have to control the border and more orderly flow, but I don’t share his view at all.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden said he regrets using the term 'illegal' during SOTU address