Biden says beating Donald Trump 'the most important thing' this November

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden argued in a new interview scheduled to air Sunday that the “most important thing” this November is beating former President Donald Trump.

In an interview with CBS chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa, Biden said that when he ran in 2020, he thought of himself as a “transition president.”

“I can't even say how old I am – it's hard for me to get it out of my mouth,” Biden, 81, said. “Although I - it's a great honor being president, I think I have an obligation to the country to do what I - the most important thing you can do, and that is we must, we must, we must defeat Trump.”

His latest remarks come after he dropped out of the presidential race last month amid concerns from Democratic lawmakers, donors and others in the party over his dismal debate performance in June.

The party quickly coalesced around Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee. Harris has raised over $300 million since her campaign launched and a new poll released Saturday shows her leading in three key swing states against Trump.

Biden said in the interview that he is “not confident at all” of a peaceful transfer of power if Trump loses the election.

“He means what he says. We don’t take him seriously. He means it,” Biden said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden says 'most important thing' is defeating Donald Trump