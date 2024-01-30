Biden says he's decided US response to Jordan attack

President Joe Biden says he has decided how the US will respond to a drone strike that killed three American troops in Jordan.

Speaking as he left the White House for fundraisers in Florida, Mr Biden added that "we don't need a wider war" in the Middle East.

An Iran-backed militia group has claimed responsibility for the attack at a US military base.

Dozens more were injured in Sunday's strike near the Syrian border.

Mr Biden did not detail exactly what the US action might be, but the White House has promised a "very consequential response".

US officials have been trying to avoid a spiralling conflict in the Middle East.

But the drone strike was the first time US soldiers were killed by enemy fire in the region since the Israel Gaza war erupted on 7 October.

Iran has denied any involvement in the attack.

But Mr Biden said on Tuesday: "I do hold them [Iran] responsible in that they're supplying the weapons to the people who did it."

The overnight attack targeted a US military base known as Tower 22 in north-eastern Jordan.

The enemy drone struck while an American drone was returning to the base from a mission.